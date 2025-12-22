15 Best Dishes To Make For Brunch That Don't Require Eggs

Eggs (and Wheaties) have always been the breakfast of champions — but they don't have to be on every menu. Maybe you're hosting a brunch for someone with an egg allergy (it's the second most common food allergy in American kids, after all). Or maybe your grocery budget is particularly tight this week. "Eggflation" has decreased since the beginning of 2025, but a dozen conventional eggs still cost more than they used to. If it's Sunday morning and you just don't feel like getting out of your pajamas to go to the store, we've been there, too.

Whatever the reason, an egg-free meal doesn't have to feel like a compromise. All of the dishes that follow prove that brunch can be just as indulgent and filling without a single fried, poached, or beaten egg in sight. From sweet almond pancakes for your most favorite person to hearty 9×13-inch casseroles that feed a crowd, you'll find recipes that work for casual mornings or special occasion spreads. Pour the milk and mimosas, this egg-free recipe round-up has something for everyone.