Easy Ways To Remove Eggs Stuck To A Stainless Steel Pan
Some ingredients are stickier than others. Cleaning up after sauteing onions is a breeze. Scrubbing egg from a stainless steel pan? A nightmare.
Eggs are sticky by nature. When an egg hits a hot pan, the proteins in the egg bond with the pan's metal surface. But proteins aren't the only thing causing eggs to stick. Most pans have tiny nicks and cracks that expand as the pan gets hot. The eggs seep into the cracks, and, as the pan cools, the cracks close up and trap bits of leftover egg inside.
Cleaning eggs from stainless steel is tricky, but not impossible. "Boil water directly in the pan to break the protein bonds," one Viking Cruises chef tells The Takeout. Warming the pan will also help re-open those cracks in the surface, releasing the trapped bits of egg.
If water alone isn't enough to get the egg off, add vinegar to the water and try again. Once the water is boiling, add baking soda. Let the mixture cool, then use a soft sponge or cloth to clean the pan. Avoid the temptation to use scouring pads or abrasive cleaners: They'll just create more scratches on the surface of your pan, which will only lead to more stuck-on food. If you do feel the need for a little extra help, use a gentle powdered cleaner like Bar Keeper's Friend or a baking soda paste.
How to keep eggs from sticking to stainless steel
Stainless steel is America's favorite type of cookware. One Consumer Reports survey found that 36% of respondents used stainless steel pans as their go-to. But while a majority of consumers are concerned about common chemicals found in nonstick cookware (but still don't toss out their scratched-up nonstick pans), it's still a crowd favorite. Among those who opted for nonstick options, 20% said that they specifically used the slick surfaces for eggs.
Properly prepping a stainless steel pan for eggs is, admittedly, tricky. Eggs will stick if the pan is too hot, but they'll also stick if the pan is too cold. But even nonstick pans need prep — and stainless steel can work magic under the right conditions. if you preheat a stainless steel pan correctly, a phenomenon known as the Leidenfrost effect creates a thin layer of air between the pan and the egg, and cause it to glide over the surface like a protein-packed hovercraft.
Preheating is a simple trick to prevent food from sticking to pans. Flick a few drops of water onto a heated pan to check the temperature. The pan will be properly preheated when the water dances across the surface — that's the Leidenfrost effect in action. Add a healthy amount of oil, wait a few minutes for the oil to warm up, then add the egg. Once the egg has hit the pan, you can adjust the heat as needed. Remember, proper prep helps you avoid the kind of damage that will lead to more sticking down the line.