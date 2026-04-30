Easy Ways To Remove Eggs Stuck To A Stainless Steel Pan

Some ingredients are stickier than others. Cleaning up after sauteing onions is a breeze. Scrubbing egg from a stainless steel pan? A nightmare.

Eggs are sticky by nature. When an egg hits a hot pan, the proteins in the egg bond with the pan's metal surface. But proteins aren't the only thing causing eggs to stick. Most pans have tiny nicks and cracks that expand as the pan gets hot. The eggs seep into the cracks, and, as the pan cools, the cracks close up and trap bits of leftover egg inside.

Cleaning eggs from stainless steel is tricky, but not impossible. "Boil water directly in the pan to break the protein bonds," one Viking Cruises chef tells The Takeout. Warming the pan will also help re-open those cracks in the surface, releasing the trapped bits of egg.

If water alone isn't enough to get the egg off, add vinegar to the water and try again. Once the water is boiling, add baking soda. Let the mixture cool, then use a soft sponge or cloth to clean the pan. Avoid the temptation to use scouring pads or abrasive cleaners: They'll just create more scratches on the surface of your pan, which will only lead to more stuck-on food. If you do feel the need for a little extra help, use a gentle powdered cleaner like Bar Keeper's Friend or a baking soda paste.