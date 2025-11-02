One Simple Mistake Is Causing Food To Stick To Your Pans

Learning to cook on a cast iron or stainless steel pan can be a bit daunting. These days, cast iron pans have an almost mythological aura around them, with thousands of Reddit posts with comments also numbering in the thousands about how to use and care for them. Stainless steel seems a bit more straightforward: they're lighter and heat up fast. But heaven help you during your first attempt at making scrambled eggs in a stainless steel pan — or a cast iron for that matter. Try as you might, somehow your food just fuses to the pan like glue. There might be several reasons for this sticky situation, but the most likely culprit is actually one simple thing: failure to preheat your pan.

I don't mean set your cast iron pan on a burner running on high and walk away until it's smoking. (Actually don't walk away at all while you're cooking!) You'll actually find that the best way to preheat a pan is to use medium to medium-low heat, and let it sit for maybe about five minutes. For a big hulking cast iron, you might need upwards of 10-15 minutes.

Bringing your pan up to heat gently is key here, since a pan that's too hot can just burn or char the outside and will also cause the food to stick. Since you probably don't have a fancy, infrared surface temperature thermometer, the easiest way to tell when your pan is hot enough is to flick some water in there. If it sizzles and evaporates, you're ready to start cooking!