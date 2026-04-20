Making Eggs In Nonstick Pans Doesn't Mean You Should Neglect This Important Step

Nonstick pans are one of the best types of cookware to use when frying up some eggs. (Here's five different ways to fry the eggs, in case you need some ideas.) Because of the pan's inherently designed properties, you can often get away with adding the eggs directly to the pan and call it a day since they'll generally slip right out later. Even still, we spoke to recipe developer and social media personality Chef Billy Parisi about whether or not adding additional fat to the pan is a good idea.

Parisi says, "I always use a little fat like butter or oil when making eggs. Not only is it an extra level of protection for it to be nonstick, it will also add more flavor to the eggs. For me it's a win-win." As to what kind of fat he chooses, he has some personal preferences. "I recommend using lard, whole butter, clarified butter, ghee, avocado or olive oil. They are the healthiest natural fats and can greatly enhance the flavor of the eggs. In addition, things like clarified butter, ghee, or avocado oil have higher smoke points so if you really like fried eggs that are extra crispy, these will allow you to achieve that."