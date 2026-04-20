Making Eggs In Nonstick Pans Doesn't Mean You Should Neglect This Important Step
Nonstick pans are one of the best types of cookware to use when frying up some eggs. (Here's five different ways to fry the eggs, in case you need some ideas.) Because of the pan's inherently designed properties, you can often get away with adding the eggs directly to the pan and call it a day since they'll generally slip right out later. Even still, we spoke to recipe developer and social media personality Chef Billy Parisi about whether or not adding additional fat to the pan is a good idea.
Parisi says, "I always use a little fat like butter or oil when making eggs. Not only is it an extra level of protection for it to be nonstick, it will also add more flavor to the eggs. For me it's a win-win." As to what kind of fat he chooses, he has some personal preferences. "I recommend using lard, whole butter, clarified butter, ghee, avocado or olive oil. They are the healthiest natural fats and can greatly enhance the flavor of the eggs. In addition, things like clarified butter, ghee, or avocado oil have higher smoke points so if you really like fried eggs that are extra crispy, these will allow you to achieve that."
The best way to get the crispiest fried eggs
Crispy eggs are an exercise in different textures. You've got the lacy, crackly edges contrasting with the rest of the egg which is almost meaty in comparison. As Parisi mentions, using oils with high smoke points will certainly help you achieve what you're looking for, but one way to ensure you get those crispy edges is by basting the egg white in cooking oil, which will help you control for just how you like your yolk. Simply spoon the oil over the edges while taking care not to cover the center.
Some cooking techniques, such as Spanish-style fried eggs, involve bathing them in hot olive oil, which essentially deep-fries them in a shallow pan. Obviously, cooking that way means you're not being shy with the fat, but Parisi agrees that frying eggs in a nonstick pan benefits from the addition of oil so we're already halfway there. Plus it'll help hedge your bets in the off-chance there's any sticking points on the bottom. So, just because your pan is nonstick doesn't mean your eggs have to be bland; adding oil is one way to make your eggs taste better. The amount of oil just depends on what kind of egg you're looking for in the end.