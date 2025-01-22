What Makes Spanish-Style Fried Eggs Different?

The key technique to an amazing Spanish-style egg is the amount of oil used in the cooking process. Here, you will need a generous amount of oil to ensure that you have enough to baste the egg with. Olive oil is the standard choice for fat, lending a healthy Mediterranean touch to it.

To cook Spanish-style eggs, heat your olive oil on medium-high heat and make sure you have ¼ inch of it covering your skillet. Once heated, turn it down to medium-low heat, crack your egg over the heated oil, and while cooking, take a spoon and pour the hot oil over the egg whites and the yolk for a minute. The result of this easy step is a crispy, lace-like texture around the edges of the egg while ensuring the yolk is cooked, warm, and perfectly runny. Once you've perfected your Spanish-style eggs, why not be bolder and infuse some flavor into the oil? Go for garlic, herbs, or other seasonings that add depth to the eggs.

Spanish-style eggs are more than just a cooking method — they are a celebration of culture, of bold flavors with simple ingredients. This is a must-try for egg lovers out there. Once you experience its richness, you'll never want to cook it differently again.