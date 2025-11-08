The Affordable Store Where You Can Get All Of Your Grill Supplies For Cheap
I first discovered the incredible savings that could build up at Dollar Tree when I was shopping for my son's birthday parties. From colorful paper plates to festive streamers to $1 balloons, I stocked up for way less money than I would have spent elsewhere. Millions love this chain for back to school savings, affordable cleaning supplies, craft supply deals, and cheap seasonal decor, but many may not realize that you can outfit practically your entire cookout at Dollar Tree.
While it's true that prices at the company are no longer just a buck, most items are a whopping $1.25, which means it still has what are arguably the best deals in town. Items will vary by location, but Dollar Tree sells so many items that help make grilling easier, like grill scrubbing brushes, basting brushes (for spreading barbecue sauce), foil pans for holding either raw or cooked foods, steak knives, tongs, and spatulas.
No joke, you can buy grills there, too. Now, these won't be $1.25, but portable grills are available for as little as $5. You can also purchase décor items, like mason jars for flowers that you'll put on the gingham tablecloth you buy there. The chain carries packs of kabob skewers, which can be used for s'mores, too (try them with cheese for a unique treat), as well as styrofoam coolers that are useful for holding cold drinks or meats. These may not be the best quality items on the market, but at the extremely low prices Dollar Tree offers, who cares if you need to replace them next season?
The grilling supplies you likely won't be able to purchase at Dollar Tree
If you're not working on a gas grill, you'll need a fuel source, like wood or charcoal, which you'll likely need to purchase somewhere other than Dollar Tree. With that said, some people have claimed to have found grilling briquettes at their local stores. Alton Brown likes to start his charcoal fires with newspaper and cooking oil, both of which you might find at the chain store. You can definitely buy matches and lighters here for igniting your grilling fires. When it comes to food, while you can sometimes find fresh meats at Dollar General stores, Dollar Tree is a separate business, and you won't find fresh meats, poultry, fish, or hot dogs for the grill here. The company also doesn't carry fresh produce, so if you're trying to grill the perfect corn on the cob, you'll have to make time to stop at another store.
However, that doesn't mean you can't find any food at Dollar Tree. Pick up cookout snacks like chips, pretzels, dips, candy, plus soda, juices, and water. Cookout staples like condiments, spices, and pickles can be found, as well as classic side dishes like baked beans and the name-brand ingredients to make them, like cheese sauce for mac and cheese and canned fruits that you can combine for fruit salad. If you like grilled jalapeno poppers, you can get the pickled canned peppers at Dollar Tree. If you like to grill and host parties, you may just be hosting a lot more if you stock up at this very budget-friendly chain.