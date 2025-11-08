The Affordable Store Where You Can Get All Of Your Grill Supplies For Cheap

I first discovered the incredible savings that could build up at Dollar Tree when I was shopping for my son's birthday parties. From colorful paper plates to festive streamers to $1 balloons, I stocked up for way less money than I would have spent elsewhere. Millions love this chain for back to school savings, affordable cleaning supplies, craft supply deals, and cheap seasonal decor, but many may not realize that you can outfit practically your entire cookout at Dollar Tree.

While it's true that prices at the company are no longer just a buck, most items are a whopping $1.25, which means it still has what are arguably the best deals in town. Items will vary by location, but Dollar Tree sells so many items that help make grilling easier, like grill scrubbing brushes, basting brushes (for spreading barbecue sauce), foil pans for holding either raw or cooked foods, steak knives, tongs, and spatulas.

No joke, you can buy grills there, too. Now, these won't be $1.25, but portable grills are available for as little as $5. You can also purchase décor items, like mason jars for flowers that you'll put on the gingham tablecloth you buy there. The chain carries packs of kabob skewers, which can be used for s'mores, too (try them with cheese for a unique treat), as well as styrofoam coolers that are useful for holding cold drinks or meats. These may not be the best quality items on the market, but at the extremely low prices Dollar Tree offers, who cares if you need to replace them next season?