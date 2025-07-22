The Savory Ingredient That Transforms Traditional S'mores Into A Unique Treat
People have explored and tested savory cookies – but can other desserts be upgraded with fun savory ingredients, too? Savory s'mores have entered the chat, and the addition of cheese to the satisfying sandwich makes these treats unique.
While a s'more is commonly a sandwich of roasted marshmallows and chocolate between two graham crackers, I believe a s'more could be anything your heart desires ... as long as it's roasted, of course. All cheeses are abundant with interesting flavors, and many cheeses are ideal for melting, so cheese may be the perfect campsite complement to any s'more of your dreams. The combination of textures and flavors of cheese, chocolate, and marshmallows is the most pleasant of surprises, tantalizing your tastebuds and leaving you asking for some more of the savory s'more.
Because there are endless delicious cheeses out there in the world, it could be difficult to choose the right one for your savory s'more. However, many cheeses you know and love, like cheddar, brie, and parmesan, can amplify your s'more into a stellar savory sensation.
How to perfect your savory s'more
Many factors play into perfecting your cheese, chocolate, and marshmallow pairings. These cheeses and chocolates are commonly thought of as the best matches: For milk chocolates, brie, cheddar, and gouda. The sweetness of brie cheese compliments the sugary milk chocolate, while the sharpness and richness of cheddar and gouda delectably contrast with the mildness of milk chocolate. For dark chocolates, aged gouda, aged and sharp cheddar, parmesan, blue cheeses, or goat cheese. All with tangy and pungent flavors, these cheeses harmonize seamlessly with dark chocolate's bitter taste.
But why stop at cheese when transforming the treat? I know it may be hard to forgo the chocolate and marshmallow when crafting your sandwich, — as someone with a big sweet tooth, I know this first-hand — but cheese's versatility lends itself well to several other mouth-watering pairings (that won't leave you with a cavity). Other popular accompaniments to cheesy s'mores include sundried tomatoes, fruit jams and butters, and prosciutto. With all recipes comes creative expression, so craft your creation with any ingredients that delight you.