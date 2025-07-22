The Savory Ingredient That Transforms Traditional S'mores Into A Unique Treat

People have explored and tested savory cookies – but can other desserts be upgraded with fun savory ingredients, too? Savory s'mores have entered the chat, and the addition of cheese to the satisfying sandwich makes these treats unique.

While a s'more is commonly a sandwich of roasted marshmallows and chocolate between two graham crackers, I believe a s'more could be anything your heart desires ... as long as it's roasted, of course. All cheeses are abundant with interesting flavors, and many cheeses are ideal for melting, so cheese may be the perfect campsite complement to any s'more of your dreams. The combination of textures and flavors of cheese, chocolate, and marshmallows is the most pleasant of surprises, tantalizing your tastebuds and leaving you asking for some more of the savory s'more.

Because there are endless delicious cheeses out there in the world, it could be difficult to choose the right one for your savory s'more. However, many cheeses you know and love, like cheddar, brie, and parmesan, can amplify your s'more into a stellar savory sensation.