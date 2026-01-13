Dollar Tree's Bathroom Section Holds The Secret To Perfect Kitchen Storage
If you've ever shopped at Dollar Tree, you know that it can be a great place to find a bargain on anything from grill tools to glassware that's perfect for cocktail parties to upscale name-brand coffee. Even if not everything is a dollar or less anymore, there are plenty of deals to check out. But you might not have considered how versatile some of its home items can be. More specifically, in its home storage and bathroom accessories sections, respectively, Dollar Tree stocks stackable plastic tubs for $1.50 each and shower curtain rings at $1.50 for a pack of 12 which, when combined, can make a space-saving set of hanging baskets that are perfect for your kitchen.
In a popular video from Hometalk, this Dollar Tree storage hack is used to store linens, but the trick works just as well (if not better) in your kitchen. Just attach the curtain rings to the shower caddy baskets and then use further rings to connect two (or more) baskets to each other. The resulting organizer can be hung in your kitchen to store produce, snacks, and kitchen tools. Just be careful not to overfill your new organizer as too much weight may strain the shower curtain rings and cause them to break.
More kitchen storage solutions courtesy of Dollar Tree
The shower ring storage hack isn't the only place where Dollar Tree can be an unexpected hit for kitchen storage, and some tricks have no assembly required. A quick look in the homewares section on Dollar Tree's website shows you can find collapsible storage cubes for only $1.25 a piece available in plain form or with geometric or floral designs. These can be great for keeping canned goods organized in your pantry or sorting snacks belonging to different family members to avoid arguments or the dreaded snack theft.
You could get straight to the point by checking out Dollar Tree's Storage Bins, Boxes, and Containers section where you'll find a range of plastic and fabric organizers, but there are other departments worth looking at. For instance, hit up the craft section to pick up a square wood slat crate or a set of three interlocking wooden boxes, both of which can be purchased for just $1.25. These can be a fun, rustic way to keep produce in your kitchen, and since these are craft items they can easily be painted, stained, or otherwise customized to match the rest of your kitchen's decor.