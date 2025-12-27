Turn Ground Beef On Its Hearty Head And Cook It Like This For A Ton Of Extra Flavor

What's the first thing that comes to mind when you think of ground beef? For many people, it's burgers, whether pan-fried or grilled. Other recipes, however, call for it to be cooked loose. If you're browning it for bolognese sauce or a casserole, Jennifer Borchardt suggests that you try slow-cooking the meat. She knows a thing or two about beef-cooking techniques because she works as a culinary director for beef retailer Pre Brands.

"Slow-cooking ground beef is a great option for getting deep, rich flavors," said Borchardt. "When you're making something like a chili or sloppy joes, you want your beef sitting in all those spices and sauces for as long as possible." While you can fully cook ground beef in a crockpot, start to finish, she suggests you add an extra step to the process. "You should always brown your beef before adding it to a slow cooker," Borchardt said. "Every time you brown your beef, you're creating something called the Maillard reaction, which is the same chemical reaction that makes bread brown and the reason we roast our coffee beans. Basically, heating proteins produces hundreds of flavor compounds and aromas that wouldn't be there without this step." As you brown the beef, you can also break it up (try using this unexpected kitchen tool) so it can be completely incorporated with the other ingredients in your slow cooker recipe, instead of clumping up.