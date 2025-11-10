The Easy Umami-Packed Add-In That Makes Hamburger Helper Taste Fancy

Hamburger Helper may not be what many people call "culinary goals," but the dinner-in-a-box can be a legitimate help in the kitchen on busy nights. The concept is simple: brown a pound of ground beef in a large skillet, then stir in the contents of the box — typically a sauce or seasoning packet plus dry pasta — along with some liquid like water or milk, and simmer. With that, dinner for the family is ready. Since its inception, the brand has expanded and introduced specific varieties and flavors meant for chicken and tuna, but Hamburger Helper remains the original classic. Even with the many different options on the market, there is still room to make the boxed meals taste even better, and one way is by stirring in some tomato paste.

Tomato paste, which differs from tomato sauce, is a concentrated tomato product that imparts a deep, rich flavor to everything it touches. While Hamburger Helper meal kits already come with seasonings, adding tomato paste brings another layer of interest without the risk of making the dish overly salty. The best way to incorporate the paste is to stir it into the broken-up ground beef when it is almost fully cooked. This lightly caramelizes the tomato paste, enhancing its flavor profile. Then, follow the rest of the recipe. Some Hamburger Helper flavors that pair especially well with this add-in include Deluxe Philly Cheesesteak, Cheeseburger Macaroni, Ranch & Bacon, Sweet Barbecue Heat, and Cheesy Italian Shells.