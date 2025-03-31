How To Fully Cook Ground Beef In A Slow Cooker

Slow cookers are one of the handiest kitchen inventions, especially for those of us that don't love a whole lot of active hands-on cooking. They do most of the work for us while we get on with our day, and all that's required is a bit of time for juicy and tender results. Plus, there are so many surprising foods you can make in the slow cooker that it's definitely worth the investment and extra kitchen space.

If you have some ground beef waiting to be used, you can also use your slow cooker to transform it into a tasty and tender dish. It's a great way to cook a large batch in one go for meal prep, too. And it's perfectly safe, since ground beef needs to be cooked to 160 degrees Fahrenheit (per the USDA), and most slow cookers operate at 170 to 280 degrees Fahrenheit for a lengthy period.

Simply put the ground beef, optional seasonings, and water into the slow cooker and a few hours later, your beef will be slow cooked to juicy perfection. Break up the beef – a potato masher works well for this — then cook it, drain it, and voilà! Ready-to-serve meat. Unlike with larger cuts, you don't even need to brown it first. Depending on how much time you have, you can either cook the beef on high for around three hours, or on low for closer to six hours. Of course, this will also change depending on the quantity you're cooking.