Ragebite: I Ate Blue Hot Dogs For You People, Are You Not Entertained?

Welcome to Ragebite, a column where Dennis Lee finds the most absurd, anger-inducing recipes the internet has to offer and goes where no one has gone before: actually cooking them himself.

For today's edition of Ragebite, we head to TikTok for some decidedly colorful inspiration. The TikToker @itsmeju1iette is dedicated to trolling food internet at an exceptionally well-executed level. Juliette does things like create meat cereal in the style of Froot Loops, uses her dog's actual paws to make paw print cookies, and fills the frunk (front trunk) of a Tesla completely with tiramisu (unfortunately, commercially-made meat cereal does exist, and we once tried it).

One of her videos from a few years back is a simple one showing her cooking hot dogs in Gatorade, which turns them a remarkable blue color. Could this actually happen? Gatorade needs no introduction, but in my mind, the drink wouldn't impart that much color to a hot dog — or would it? There's a distinct possibility that Juliette doctored the dogs for the video too, considering the kind of attention-seeking stuff some TikTokers pull off.





Obviously, as The Takeout's great explorer of the culinary unknown, I set to the task of seeing whether infusing hot dogs with Gatorade worked. Part of me needed to know exactly how it tasted too — brightly colored food is obviously the most delicious food, right?