Ragebite: TikTok Ruined Mashed Potatoes ... And My Life

Welcome to Ragebite, a new column where Dennis Lee finds the most absurd, anger-inducing recipes the internet has to offer and goes where no one has gone before: actually cooking them himself.

The internet is full of attention-seeking, rage-inducing cooking videos, and I've always been curious as to whether or not anyone actually tries these recipes. Sure, watching someone create an objectively bad recipe is fun, but it's hard not to wonder whether or not there's a nugget of valid culinary advice hidden in them. Could that disgusting slop actually taste okay? That's what I'm setting out to test. For this inaugural edition of Ragebite, I found a viral video of a mother and son (who go by @joshandmomma on TikTok) making mashed potatoes with an unusual base.

In case you couldn't be bothered to watch that video (it's something, all right), this "recipe" involves making mashed potatoes using boiled potato chips along with a few other ingredients like margarine, sour cream, and mayo, for uh, flavor. Part of me wondered whether there was something to this — I mean, instant mashed potatoes are pretty much just rehydrated potato flakes, and potato chips are like giant dehydrated potato flakes (via the frying process), so there's a bit of logic here. But the way @joshandmomma go about executing this kind of made me want to throw up, so obviously I had to try it their way.