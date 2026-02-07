The Implosive Science Behind Rice Krispies' 'Snap, Crackle, Pop'

Maybe you've enjoyed a few bowls of Rice Krispies in your life; maybe your only exposure to the cereal is in marshmallow treat form (where they unsurprisingly taste great deep fried). But we're willing to bet you know about its famous slogan anyway: "Snap, Crackle, Pop!" There's a reason the three elf mascots are named after those delightful bits of onomatopoeia (there was a fourth elf, Pow, which showed up briefly in the 1950s) — having your cereal talk back to you when soaked in milk is one heck of a selling point. But how, exactly, does it happen? It has to do with the way the rice grains change during the cooking process.

You see, when the grains of rice used to make Rice Krispies are steamed, they puff up into delicate, glassy little things, filled with pockets of air and miniature tunnels of starch. It's able to hold up pretty well until it's soaked in liquid (usually milk, seeing as you're eating cereal); once it's wet, the structural integrity is compromised, and the walls of the air bubbles rupture with that trademark snap, crackle, and/or pop. Think of it like popcorn in reverse: instead of causing a kernel of corn to explode and puff out, these grains of rice implode and collapse in on themselves.