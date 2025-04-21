The Secret Addition That'll Give You Gooey Homemade Rice Krispie Treats

Rice cereal combined with melted butter and marshmallows, pressed into a pan, cooled, and then cut into squares – Rice Krispie treats are a classic dessert snack. But as good as the original recipe is, it hasn't stopped the masses from finding alternative ways to make something so delicious even tastier. Foodies of all ages can follow the recipe on the back of the cereal box, but with a simple ingredient addition, the treat that makes people say "It doesn't get better than this" can actually be made even better.

That's right, there is a way to give your Rice Krispie treats even more gooey goodness than the marshmallows already provide. To turn them into a pull-apart type of treat, you just need to add corn syrup.

I know what you're thinking: Your mind immediately went to the bad reputation of high-fructose corn syrup. But that's something different. This is corn syrup, yes, but it's essentially just a glucose-based liquid sugar. There isn't anything in this version that will take you further down sweet street than what Rice Krispies squares already have in the original recipe. Rather, it will add a delicious gooey chewiness to your baking.