The Secret Addition That'll Give You Gooey Homemade Rice Krispie Treats
Rice cereal combined with melted butter and marshmallows, pressed into a pan, cooled, and then cut into squares – Rice Krispie treats are a classic dessert snack. But as good as the original recipe is, it hasn't stopped the masses from finding alternative ways to make something so delicious even tastier. Foodies of all ages can follow the recipe on the back of the cereal box, but with a simple ingredient addition, the treat that makes people say "It doesn't get better than this" can actually be made even better.
That's right, there is a way to give your Rice Krispie treats even more gooey goodness than the marshmallows already provide. To turn them into a pull-apart type of treat, you just need to add corn syrup.
I know what you're thinking: Your mind immediately went to the bad reputation of high-fructose corn syrup. But that's something different. This is corn syrup, yes, but it's essentially just a glucose-based liquid sugar. There isn't anything in this version that will take you further down sweet street than what Rice Krispies squares already have in the original recipe. Rather, it will add a delicious gooey chewiness to your baking.
How to make gooey Rice Krispie pull-apart treats with corn syrup
To get soft, chewy, pull-apart Rice Krispie treats, start by mixing corn syrup and sugar in a pot instead of the usual butter and marshmallows concoction. You'll still give it a dash of vanilla (and a pinch of salt to balance out all that sweetness) before adding in the cereal. The result will be a Rice Krispie square like no other: chewy, gooey, and sweet as can be.
This new recipe base is the perfect canvas for whatever flavors and add-ins your heart desires. Are you a die-hard marshmallow fan? Add some minis before they go into the pan. If you like chocolate or butterscotch chips, they'll go great in this version.
Another popular addition when making the squares with corn syrup is peanut butter — the crunchy or creamy kind, just not natural because it separates. Peanut butter adds chewiness (without gooey messiness) and gives the perfect excuse to add peanuts to the Rice Krispie mix – something some fans swear by for adding a savory flavor to the sweet treats. No matter which additions you use, try sprinkling some sea salt on top before slicing into squares to enhance and balance the flavors.