Just Like The Beatles, The Rice Krispies Elves Have A Forgotten Member

Whether you're buying a box of their cereal for your breakfast or a box of their marshmallowy Rice Krispies Treats for a snack (which you can make at home, by the way), you've seen those three elves before. Snap, Crackle, and Pop, so named for the noises Rice Krispies make when mixed with milk, are a trio of ageless sprites who have, in some form or another, hawked their cereal for close to a hundred years. But did you know there was once a fourth elf? That's right! Much like Pete Best and Stuart Sutcliffe, two guys who played with the Beatles before they were famous, the Rice Krispies elves had an oft-forgotten fourth member for a couple of ads — and, for some reason, he was from space.

The fourth elf was named Pow. You might think that's an awfully aggressive name for what is essentially cereal ASMR, but he was actually intended to symbolize the "power" of whole grain rice, which was what Rice Krispies were made from at the time. Apparently, the best way to express this power was through a small, taciturn elf in a space suit who whizzes around on a hovercraft feeding people spoonfuls of cereal. The character appeared only twice, in spots that aired during "The Howdy Doody Show" (which Rice Krispies sponsored) in 1950 before disappearing back into the cosmos.