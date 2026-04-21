I Tried And Ranked 22 Lay's Potato Chip Flavors So You Don't Have To

Lay's potato chips are an American staple. That bright yellow bag is unmistakable when browsing the chip aisle. However, while classic Lay's potato chips are a time-tested and deeply ingrained part of the snack world, you may feel overwhelmed stopping to see the vast array of options available from this iconic brand.

With over 400 flavors available across over 40 countries , choosing which are worth buying and which to leave behind is a massive task. Despite the impressive array of offerings, only some are available in each country, but that doesn't mean you'll never get the chance to try them. Lay's regularly introduces new or international flavors to the American market.

I couldn't get my hands on 400 different chips, but I managed to find 22. For you, loyal reader, I suffered through the task of trying each to see which you should leave behind, and which are a must have.