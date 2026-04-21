I Tried And Ranked 22 Lay's Potato Chip Flavors So You Don't Have To
Lay's potato chips are an American staple. That bright yellow bag is unmistakable when browsing the chip aisle. However, while classic Lay's potato chips are a time-tested and deeply ingrained part of the snack world, you may feel overwhelmed stopping to see the vast array of options available from this iconic brand.
With over 400 flavors available across over 40 countries , choosing which are worth buying and which to leave behind is a massive task. Despite the impressive array of offerings, only some are available in each country, but that doesn't mean you'll never get the chance to try them. Lay's regularly introduces new or international flavors to the American market.
I couldn't get my hands on 400 different chips, but I managed to find 22. For you, loyal reader, I suffered through the task of trying each to see which you should leave behind, and which are a must have.
Methodology
Tackling a task like this starts by deciding exactly what factors make for a good potato chip. With so many different styles of chips on the market, I asked myself what uniform qualities potato chips of all kinds need to have in order to stand out against the competition.
First and foremost, texture is key. A solid chip absolutely has to have a suitable crunch. Without that, can you even call it a potato chip? It seems obvious the second consideration would have to be the flavor. Leaving a bad taste in your mouth ruins any chip. When it comes to taste, I also consider how accurate each variety of chip is to its name. Lastly, overall satisfaction and the desire to come back again for more needs to be a factor.
22. Wavy Original
These chips feature a wavy shape and texture, which I assume is meant to help support the crisp when dipping, considering the picture on the bag.
While they tasted fine, I couldn't help but feel that the texture of these chips just wasn't as satisfying to chew as the other varieties of Lay's. The wavy chips had an almost puffed-up quality to them. Quickly, the texture became unappealing.
No matter how many I ate, each chip stuck to my teeth like gum as I chewed. It was hard to put my finger on what was causing the strange fluffiness, but I couldn't get past it. In the end, this was the bag I least wanted to go back to.
21. Kettle Cooked Original Sea Salt
The texture of the kettle cooked chips was more enjoyable than the previous offering. While I did find the kettle cooked varieties from Lay's had less crunch than other brands, they were still satisfying.
Despite the amazing snap, there was one unpleasant aspect I found more noticeable than anything else. Salt. I love a plain chip with a potato-forward flavor, but even the spuds were buried.
With each bite my tongue recoiled in fear. I knew the bag highlighted sea salt, but I didn't expect these to compete with the ocean itself when it came to salinity. This may be an extra salty bag, but I don't plan on buying these again soon.
20. Southern Sweet Heat Barbecue
Of four barbecue flavors in our group, these were least impressive. I usually expect sweet to come first before the heat kicks in. However, it was a pleasant surprise to find the opposite.
With each bite my mouth filled first with a warm tingle and touch of spice. Overall, these chips were light on the heat, but it was definitely there. As the spice started to become noticeable, the sweet finish would appear. By far, that was the best part of these chips.
Where they fell flat, unfortunately, was in actual flavor. There was some barbecue flavor, but it was barely discernible, and not enough to make me pick up a bag in the future.
19. Barbecue
I was surprised to see classic barbecue appear this low on the list. However, when comparing them directly to the other barbecue chip brands, I couldn't help but find these just didn't shine.
The flavor didn't disappear, like in the Southern Sweet Heat, but it was still too mild. There was a pop of seasoning when crashing my teeth through each chip, but as I chewed my joy deflated. The spices were good, but I wanted more.
Like all of Lay's paper-thin classic chips, these were crispy and light, with a decent crunch. The salt level was right, but the barbecue flavor let me down. I'd eat these at a party, but I won't be going out of my way to buy them for myself any time soon.
18. Flamin' Hot
I'm not sure when Flamin' Hot became a popular flavor, but it's a sought after addition to many foods. That spicy red powder is a cultural phenomenon that even inspired a movie that garnered mixed reviews.
I'm honestly not a fan of spicy foods, but that doesn't mean I can't handle the heat. As a food writer I've done hot pepper challenges and have tasted every Hot Ones hot sauce, so when I say these didn't rank low because of a mouth full of fire, believe me.
Unless hot counts as a flavor, these chips were blank slates, more like crispy, spiced air. While they were a hit when it came to heat, if you want something that tastes like anything beyond fire, you'll need to try another chip.
17. Wavy Hickory BBQ
These Hickory BBQ chips were almost a redemption of the wavy type's poor texture, but didn't quite pull it off. When it came to taste they were second place among barbecue offerings from the brand.
Where previous contenders lacked a compelling flavor to match the barbecue promise, these were generously seasoned. Each bite had a clear flavor with a savory depth and light sweetness that one usually expects of good barbecue.
The addition of hickory smoke strengthened the flavor and made them more satisfying to eat. I don't see myself choosing wavy chips again on purpose, but if they were to swap the classic barbecue chips with this flavor, I'd be hooked.
16. Dill Pickle
Generally, I don't like pickles, but I love dill. When it comes to vinegar heavy foods, I tend to steer clear. The heavy acidity comes across as overwhelming to me.
It was a welcome surprise to find these chips enjoyable. The dill flavor was strong and up front. The acidity was balanced and pleasant. Even the potato flavor managed to hold up in the background.
That's when I realized I needed a second opinion from my pickle-loving husband. His review? "If they aren't salt and vinegar, then I'd guess pickles." Of course, I should have known that my enjoyment of them was a sign of their mediocrity to actual pickle fans. Buy these if you don't like pickles, but want a pickle-flavored chip.
15. Kettle Cooked Jalapeño
Jalapeño is my least favorite pepper. It's not about spice. I just find their flavor off-putting. When I took a bite of my first chip and didn't find even a touch of that jalapeño flavor, I was overjoyed.
Not only was there a loud and satisfying snap, but these were spicy and supported by notes of garlic and onion in the background. The heat was in your face, but the flavor was more like that of black pepper and not the bright green pepper for which these were named.
In the end I'd buy these regularly, especially to dip, but I would warn those looking specifically for jalapeño flavor and not just spice to think twice.
14. Bacon Grilled Cheese
In rankings like this, one flavor always makes you say, "how did they do that?" Among the 22 bags I tried, these managed to make me ask that question.
They weren't amazing, and the salt level was way off the charts, but, what had me reeling in shock was the accuracy of the grilled cheese flavor. The yeasty bread, gooey cheese, and smoky bacon all came across clearly and without question.
The only real downside of these chips was the salt. I know bacon is salty, and so is cheese, but if you can't find a way to tone it down you end up overwhelming the palate. Despite the accuracy of the flavor, I just couldn't picture enjoying more than a few before stepping away.
13. Limón
Despite the bright green color and pictures of limes, I somehow thought I was about to eat a lemon-flavored chip. I was wrong, and I couldn't have been happier.
Tortilla chips are my go to when I think of lime, but I have to admit, the flavor actually worked beautifully on a potato chip too. Each chip was delightfully tart, the flavor of limes was as bright and green as the bag, and my mouth puckered just enough to make me smile without being overwhelmed by the sour tang. We're at a point where eating the whole bag of chips is tempting, and I know I'd happily pick up a bag for my next gathering with friends.
12. Chile Limón
Opening this bag, which I did right after the regular limón, I prayed the chile taste didn't cover up the lime flavor I'd come to enjoy. Thankfully, the spice only enhanced it.
I was stunned to find that the heat of peppers and the light background notes of onion, garlic, and paprika came together and elevated the flavor of lime while also balancing the tart acidity.
These were a massive step up from the Flamin' Hot chips when it came to flavor, and a bit less spicy than the jalapeño. This, in my opinion, makes them a perfect crowd pleaser, and worthy of spending money on the next time you're looking for a bag of chips.
11. Baked Roasted Garlic & Herbs
One thing I noticed about many of the flavors was their surprising lack of scent. They weren't odorless, but I doubt many could be recognized by smell alone.
The roasted garlic, however, was a scent that practically leaked through the bag. The moment I opened these my nose recognized the sweet and savory smell of garlic. I was all too happy to find that the flavor successfully delivered on what my nose promised was there. While I couldn't begin to tell you what herbs contributed to the flavor, they kind of all mixed together, the crunch and texture of the Baked Lay's were a great combo and made these a flavor worth trying.
10. Classic
There is a reason Lay's became a staple in the potato chip market, and, from the first bite, these chips remind you why. Lay's chips are so thin and airy you're surprised when you bite down and they crack and shatter, rather than melt.
Each chip weighs almost nothing but somehow carries the flavor of a whole potato. When I'm eating a seasoned chip, I want to taste those flavors, but tasting the tuber is the most important part of a plain chip.
While they aren't the most showy or delicious of Lay's offerings, the classic potato chips in their yellow bag are a potato lover's dream. There's never going to be a time when I'll be disappointed to see a bag of these on the table.
9. Sour Cream & Onion
Whether you're going to be baking, frying, mashing, or boiling them, potatoes go perfectly with the rich and tart addition of sour cream and the pungent and savory taste of onions.
This is a flavor that I've seen done by almost every brand making potato chips. Lay's doesn't need to take any notes from them. One of my favorite dips for a chip is onion, which my father always made using sour cream. There's a reason these have always been a go to for me when picking out chips for a party, and I'm happy to see I've been making the right choice this whole time.
8. Salt & Vinegar
There's something so gratifying about the pucker and clench of my jaw with every bite of this snacking classic. Each chip delivered tart vinegar across my tongue, making my senses light up.
As i've mentioned, probably a few too many times, I don't generally seek out sour foods. Chips aren't an exception. I almost always go for any other option when picking out a bag at the store, but that doesn't mean I won't go back again and again for another chip if an open bag of these finds it's way into sight.
Lay's, especially, have just the right balance of salt and vinegar. They're lightly tart, mildly salty, and the touch of vinegar enhances the potato, rather than covering it up.
7. Kettle Cooked Cajun Spice
Without a doubt, these were the most heavily seasoned Lay's chip. Each molecule of surface area was generously dusted with Cajun seasonings and spice.
Another kettle cooked offering, the Cajun spice hit the spot like a visit to Louisiana in a bag. When I think of Cajun food, I think of gumbo, jambalaya, or andouille sausage, all of which are foods that don't hold back on the seasoning or the spice.
When spice is done right, it doesn't hide the tastes around it, but rather elevates them. That's exactly what happened here. They're spicy, but you can still taste all of the delicate seasonings on their own. This won't be the last bag of these I buy for sure.
6. Cheddar & Sour Cream
How much of a surprise can it be that the combination of cheddar cheese and sour cream make for a great potato chip? There's just something about dairy products and potatoes that make for a perfect match.
I think the most important note here is how genuine the cheddar comes across. So many cheese-flavored snacks end up with an artificial taste. Producing a convincing and strong cheese flavor in a dry powder doesn't seem to be easy, at least judging by how often I see it done poorly.
Lay's, with this recipe, succeeded where many other's falter. The mild, but clear, cheesy goodness makes these chips a great blend of salty cheddar and savory dairy with a hint of tartness that keeps you wanting more.
5. Kettle Cooked Salt & Vinegar
I'll admit, the trademark crunch and texture of the kettle cooked chips was a big part of these ranking higher than the classic version, but the taste played a genuine part too.
Compared to the classic version, the salt and vinegar on these chips was noticeably more potent and stood out clearly on the tongue. The clench in my jaw was tighter, and yet the salt perfectly balanced the sour vinegar as I ate.
The crackly texture was more enjoyable than classic chips, but it was the blast of sour that kept pulling me back for more. For these I would consider actually seeking out a bag of salt and vinegar, instead of just enjoying when I happen across them.
4. Lightly Salted
Even now, I'm unsure how these ranked so high, but I stand by it. I assumed they'd be the same as the original, but with a bland spin. What I actually found was a chip that felt more approachable, while making potato the star of the show in a new way.
It's no secret that I enjoyed the classic Lay's, and both highlight the starchy goodness of potatoes. That said, adding less salt was transformative. Potato chips tend to have a distinct flavor, yet the lightly salted ones tasted more like a baked potato than a fried snack food.
These seemed cleaner, and, somehow, that made them drastically more pleasing. When it comes to plain chips, these just may be my new go-to.
3. Baked Original
The potato flavor of Baked Lay's was comparable to the lightly salted ones, but also reminded me of mashed potatoes. These chips have the best snap as you bite into them, hands down. When it came to the most delectable plain option, there was no contest.
They have an undeniably addictive mouthfeel and remind me of a thick cut version of Pringles. Despite that love, it wasn't just the texture that clinched these chips a place in the top three.
While the bag has less chips in it for the same price, it's hard to deny that they deliver the promise of pure potato taste, perfect texture, balanced salt, and satisfaction better than any of Lay's other plain varieties. I know that some purists may argue, but buy a bag and you'll see for yourself.
2. Honey Barbecue
After trying three other barbecue options, I didn't expect these to be a bag of chips that would hook me. Unlike any of the others, my hand went back to the bag almost automatically. I needed to actively stop myself before I ate so many I couldn't continue trying the other competing chips.
Not only was the barbecue clearer and more pleasurable than I expected, but the honey added both sweetness and depth. There was an addictive umami note to the barbecue sauce that coated my mouth using the sweet honey as its vehicle.
These weren't about show or wow. They were an example of a well-rounded taste on a light and crispy chip, and that makes them hard to put down.
1. Baked Loaded Potato
There are a lot of ways to top a baked potato, but "loaded" is a well-known choice for a good reason. This is one of the best tributes to a classic baked potato with all the fixings that I've ever tasted in chip form.
Every ingredient, be it bacon, sour cream, chives, cheddar, or even the rich and savory umami notes of butter, could be tasted individually when I closed my eyes and let the chips take me. When I added that to the perfect crunch of the baked chips, I was instantly hooked.
Before this I'd have said that barbecue or sour cream & cheddar were my favorite flavors, but now I'll be looking for these before any other bag of Lay's.