15 Popular BBQ Potato Chip Brands Ranked

The potato chip just might be the most perfect food, and it's certainly universally popular. Beautifully and deliciously simple, a chip is but a thin slice of a hearty potato, deep fried in oil and then salted. Crispy and savory, chips pair perfectly with most any kind of sandwich, and they're as much of a snacking favorite as they are a lunchtime staple. Regular, normal, unadorned potato chips are also a foundation, able to handle and to even be improved by experimentation. While there are dozens of flavors widely available in stores across the United States, only a few varieties have earned a spot as a collective favorite. At or near the top: barbecue chips, which combine the flavors, vibes, and sweet-meets-spicy-meets-tanginess of dry rubs and gooey sauces from a number of American culinary traditions.

There are so many barbecue chips regularly produced, sold, and consumed, and some are certainly better than others. The Takeout gathered 15 of the most famous and best-selling barbecue chips and taste-tested them, looking for the best flavors, authentic barbecue sensibility, texture, and mouthfeel. Here then are 15 well-known barbecue potato chips and crisps, ranked from worst to best.