13 Popular Baked Potato Toppings, Ranked Worst To Best

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Baked potatoes are a classic side dish that pair impeccably with meat and other entrees. While some may consider the humble potato quite boring, the truth is that its neutral base provides endless opportunities for creativity, especially if you're willing to step out of the box. Still, it sometimes helps to know just how far you should step out of the box, and how good, if at all, some of the most popular baked potato toppings really are. In the upcoming post, I'm filling my shopping cart with as many toppings as I can to give you my first-hand impression of just how good these options taste.

Keep in mind that though the upcoming list features a variety of popular baked potato toppings, it will, of course, be heavily biased toward my taste preferences. As always, you should feel free to top your spuds with whatever tastes best to you! And with that, I invite you to join me in exploring the 13 most popular baked potato toppings ranked from worst to best.