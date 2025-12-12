Why Colorado Green Chili Hasn't Become Popular Nationwide

If you want a unique dining experience in Colorado, the restaurant set inside a retired Boeing KC-97 won't disappoint. For the best steak, many recommend the historic steakhouse six U.S. presidents have visited. Yet, if you want to taste the culinary gem of the Centennial State, you won't have to look further than a local diner for a hearty bowl of Colorado green chili. Don't pass up the chance to try it if you're touring the state because, sadly, you're unlikely to find the epitome of Colorado cuisine anywhere else. It's a shame the dish hasn't caught on in other states. People are missing out on the earthy, smoky, slightly spicy sensation it proudly showcases. The Takeout spoke with Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts Boulder campus president, provost, and master chef Kirk Bachmann to find out why that might be.

"I wouldn't say it hasn't 'caught on.' People outside the state simply don't see it often enough on menus to develop the sort of nostalgic attachment that Coloradans have to it," he said. "Outside the state, I'd say that perhaps many simply haven't experienced it the way Coloradans do, which is best smothered and woven into many of our daily staples."

Burritos, cheeseburgers, huevos rancheros, biscuits and gravy, pizza; you'd be hard pressed to find a dish in Colorado that someone hasn't smothered in green chili at one point or another. "It's a deeply local dish tied to Colorado pride and regional flavor, and it's everywhere here," Bachmann said. "It shows up in diners, breweries, home kitchens, and in breakfast, lunch, and dinner items." Yet, if you request the recipe from local chefs, you'll get a different interpretation with everyone you ask.