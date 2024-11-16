The Historic Colorado Steakhouse Visited By 6 US Presidents
If you're headed out west and on the hunt for a great steakhouse, The Buckhorn Exchange in Denver, Colorado is the place to be. As one of the oldest steakhouses in the country, The Buckhorn (as it's more commonly known) has stood proud since 1893. This Colorado institution is steeped in more than 125 years of history, including visits from multiple former U.S. Presidents.
The Buckhorn's origins lay with Henry "Shorty Scout" Zietz, who opened the Zietz Buckhorn Saloon in 1893 as a restaurant and saloon with rooms for rent on the second floor. Zietz, who was coined "Shorty Scout" by the famous Sioux leader Sitting Bull, turned The Buckhorn into a must-see eatery straight out of the Wild West. A collection of at least 500 taxidermized pieces of wild game, including buffalo, deer, and mountain sheep stands as a testament to The Buckhorn's rich history.
It's a big deal anytime a U.S. President visits a place for a meal and the Buckhorn has hosted quite a few, including: Theodore Roosevelt, Franklin Roosevelt, Dwight Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy, Jimmy Carter, and Ronald Reagan. Teddy Roosevelt was the first president to visit in 1905 and amongst the miners, curious travelers, and countless others who have eaten there, The Buckhorn has also hosted the likes of James Cagney, Bob Hope, and Roy Rogers.
A delicious and eclectic menu
Now that you know about the rich history and the famous folks who have rubbed elbows there, it's time to figure out what to order. From the appetizers to the steaks and everything in between, visitors may have trouble choosing what to pick.
Start with an app, which includes The Buckhorn's famous Rocky Mountain oysters (that's fried bull's testicles for the uninitiated) which come with a side of horseradish dipping sauce. You can also dig into delicacies like rattlesnake, fried alligator tail, and sirloin game tips made from elk, buffalo, and beef. Move on to the main course where guests can dig into buffalo steaks, elk, lamb, BBQ ribs, and mythically large steaks designed to feed up to five guests — steaks so good you won't even need steak sauce (though we're sure they have the best on hand). Guests can round out the meal with a slice of cheesecake, a double chocolate rocky road brownie, or a slice of hot Dutch apple pie.
With so much to choose from you'll be able to have a great meal and you can say that you sat in the same dining room as the likes of Teddy Roosevelt and Ronald Reagan! While you're in Colorado, treat yourself to a sinfully good Fool's Gold sandwich or a deep and thick mountain pizza.