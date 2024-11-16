The Historic Colorado Steakhouse Visited By 6 US Presidents

If you're headed out west and on the hunt for a great steakhouse, The Buckhorn Exchange in Denver, Colorado is the place to be. As one of the oldest steakhouses in the country, The Buckhorn (as it's more commonly known) has stood proud since 1893. This Colorado institution is steeped in more than 125 years of history, including visits from multiple former U.S. Presidents.

The Buckhorn's origins lay with Henry "Shorty Scout" Zietz, who opened the Zietz Buckhorn Saloon in 1893 as a restaurant and saloon with rooms for rent on the second floor. Zietz, who was coined "Shorty Scout" by the famous Sioux leader Sitting Bull, turned The Buckhorn into a must-see eatery straight out of the Wild West. A collection of at least 500 taxidermized pieces of wild game, including buffalo, deer, and mountain sheep stands as a testament to The Buckhorn's rich history.

It's a big deal anytime a U.S. President visits a place for a meal and the Buckhorn has hosted quite a few, including: Theodore Roosevelt, Franklin Roosevelt, Dwight Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy, Jimmy Carter, and Ronald Reagan. Teddy Roosevelt was the first president to visit in 1905 and amongst the miners, curious travelers, and countless others who have eaten there, The Buckhorn has also hosted the likes of James Cagney, Bob Hope, and Roy Rogers.