The Colorado Restaurant That's Located Inside A Retired Boeing KC-97

You might expect The Airplane Restaurant's aviation fixation to extend to its menu, and it does — to an extent. The appetizer section is labeled "Preflight," while the dessert listing goes by "Tasty Postflight Dessert Debriefing." The latter, however, doesn't feature any items made with Biscoff, the official cookie of the skies, nor does it offer anything flavored with Stroopwafels, the greatest airline snack ever to hop on and off United's in-flight menu. The main menu is more in line with the theme, with dishes like Runway Chicken Wings, AeroSouthwest Eggrolls, Flying Fortress Fajita Salad, Reuben von Crashed, and a Philly Flyer cheesesteak (or chicken) sandwich. There's also an Afterburner Burger topped with guacamole, green chiles, and pepper jack, as well as a BBQ Bomber Burger with bacon, cheddar, barbecue sauce, and ranch dressing.

While alcohol options fall under the heading of Jet Fuel, it seems as if the restaurant couldn't locate any wines or beers with flight-related names. None of the mules or margaritas fit the theme either, although there are two specialty cocktails that do. One is a Canadian Bomber made with Southern Comfort, Yukon Jack, apricot brandy, and pineapple and orange juices, while the other, an Arctic B-52, combines Grand Marnier with Kahlua, Irish cream, and ice cream.

The Airplane Restaurant's TripAdvisor reviews are somewhat mixed. It has an average 3.8-star rating, with some patrons finding the food pretty meh. However, this is typical for a novelty restaurant,and most people did admit that the main draw was the plane. Many felt that this attraction alone made the visit worthwhile.