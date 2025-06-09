The Colorado Restaurant That's Located Inside A Retired Boeing KC-97
A 1998 episode of "The Simpsons" titled "Natural Born Kissers" featured an airplane-shaped restaurant called Up, Up and Buffet! Four years later, life would imitate art with the opening of The Airplane Restaurant in Colorado Springs, Colorado. It's actually a logical place for such a restaurant, since Colorado Springs is also the site of the U.S. Air Force Academy as well as Peterson and Schriever Space Force bases and an international(ish) airport offering flights to Cancun.
While The Airplane Restaurant may have a built-in base of aviation fans and frequent flyers, it differs from its cartoon counterpart in that it isn't dedicated to recreating the in-flight dining experience. Another difference between The Airplane Restaurant and Up, Up and Buffet! is that the entire restaurant isn't housed inside the airplane. The plane in question, a retired Boeing KC-97 tanker built in 1953, only holds 42 people (reservations are advised). The restaurant's main area, however, seats an additional 233 patrons.
The menu kind of carries out the airplane theme
You might expect The Airplane Restaurant's aviation fixation to extend to its menu, and it does — to an extent. The appetizer section is labeled "Preflight," while the dessert listing goes by "Tasty Postflight Dessert Debriefing." The latter, however, doesn't feature any items made with Biscoff, the official cookie of the skies, nor does it offer anything flavored with Stroopwafels, the greatest airline snack ever to hop on and off United's in-flight menu. The main menu is more in line with the theme, with dishes like Runway Chicken Wings, AeroSouthwest Eggrolls, Flying Fortress Fajita Salad, Reuben von Crashed, and a Philly Flyer cheesesteak (or chicken) sandwich. There's also an Afterburner Burger topped with guacamole, green chiles, and pepper jack, as well as a BBQ Bomber Burger with bacon, cheddar, barbecue sauce, and ranch dressing.
While alcohol options fall under the heading of Jet Fuel, it seems as if the restaurant couldn't locate any wines or beers with flight-related names. None of the mules or margaritas fit the theme either, although there are two specialty cocktails that do. One is a Canadian Bomber made with Southern Comfort, Yukon Jack, apricot brandy, and pineapple and orange juices, while the other, an Arctic B-52, combines Grand Marnier with Kahlua, Irish cream, and ice cream.
The Airplane Restaurant's TripAdvisor reviews are somewhat mixed. It has an average 3.8-star rating, with some patrons finding the food pretty meh. However, this is typical for a novelty restaurant,and most people did admit that the main draw was the plane. Many felt that this attraction alone made the visit worthwhile.