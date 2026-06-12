Review: We're Not Bananas, The New M&M's Bakery Flavor Is Surprisingly Good
M&M's had me at banana bread. When I first heard about this new flavor in M&M's bakery-inspired line, I got excited. First, I love banana bread, and I make it often because apparently I love the confection over the fruit. No matter how I try, I can't eat an entire bunch of bananas, and they get soft and brown; perfect for baking. Second, I love M&M's. In fact, its Lemon Meringue Pie flavor that came out last year was, in my opinion, the most delicious release from its test kitchen since the discontinued crispy M&M's. The brand isn't afraid to take risks, and the popular limited-edition business model might be the perfect umbrella to hide under if a big creative leap results in a nose-dive.
I happen to think peanut M&M's are the brand's GOAT, and second to that are the original milk chocolates that "melt in your mouth, not in your hands." But I'm not opposed to some of its other flavors. For instance, I found a lot of people didn't like it when they M&M's out with the pretzel kind, or the recent Cherry Chocolate Cupcake ones; I think they were both okay. I'm not too keen on the caramel version or M&M's peanut butter and jelly monstrosity, but I love that they keep trying. I tasted the company's newest banana bread-inspired release, and I was surprised by what I tried. I think you might be too.
Methodology
I was lucky enough to get sent a bag of M&M's Banana Nut Bread candy through a public relations company on behalf of the candy brand. I received mine via UPS, but I was worried because I live in Arizona and sometimes the triple-digit heat can wreak havoc on perishable mail, so I stalked my Ring camera's live stream to make sure I didn't miss the deliveryman. Thankfully, I caught him mid-stride to my front door, and everything was fine. I think they arrived a little melted and slightly tempered, so the color and coating were a little off. That might not be your experience if you get them at the grocery store.
But back to the candy and the criteria I used to determine whether this is a buy or a bypass. Obviously, flavor is a factor. Many banana-flavored candies use artificial flavoring, which can range from the fakeness of Laffy Taffy to the passable satisfaction of Peelerz. Another thing I based this review on is uniqueness. M&M's loves a good, limited-time, exclusive-store flavor drop, and this new rendition will only be available at Kroger-owned grocery stores. Cross-brand mashups are on the rise because they generate hype and benefit both parties. It's a new kind of marketing in which going viral boosts the bottom line, as long as it's for the right reasons.
Next is snackability. I wanted to know if Banana Nut Bread M&M's are worth grabbing for my next trip to the movie theater or putting at the front of my snack shelf in the pantry. Or even living in the "buy it again" rotation in my Instacart algorithm.
Banana Nut Bread M&M's review
One of the best things about these candies is the smell upon opening the bag. You get a whiff of sweet chocolate with a slight projection of banana. It's not going to remind you of banana bread, but your olfactory system won't care, because it's such a comforting aroma. They come in orange, yellow, and brown circles, just like the plain peanut cousin. I was a little apprehensive about tasting them. The concept is very appealing to me, and only a few of M&M's releases in the past few years have let me down. There's nothing special about the packaging; it's that same ziplock plastic bag that makes me chuckle every time because it says "shareable."
M&M's might not be the finest-quality chocolate, but it's still good enough to hit that craving. I happen to like it whether it's on its own or there's something hiding in the middle. In the Banana Nut Bread M&M's, that surprise is a peanut, which technically doesn't make sense since the real baked good contains walnuts. But that's a technicality that's easily forgiven.
The banana flavor hits heavy at first. Thankfully, it's not that artificial banana flavoring made in the uncanny valley's confectionery kitchens. That being said, it's also not going to remind you of a freshly peeled yellow banana. Instead, I was reminded of the chocolate-dipped ones sold at Disneyland on hot summer days.
Final verdict: Are M&M's Banana Nut Bread candies worthy of an impulse buy?
The candy coating crunch is there, and milk chocolate is the primary note. It wasn't until the M&M's started melting on my tongue that I got a banana kickback. I felt the whole thing blending in my mouth, and it was a tasty experience. They aren't too sweet, and the banana, once it gets going, edges out the chocolate by a fraction. I didn't get the comforting feeling of banana nut bread; I got a chocolate syrup banana split with nuts instead.
I feel that M&M's Banana Nut candies are a fine addition to its bakery collection. I really appreciate that the Mars-owned company continues to push its limits even if it sometimes misses the mark. I don't think this flavor is as crave-worthy as its Lemon Meringue pieces, but still, it gets high marks for tasting great. I loved the nostalgic aspect of these candies, even if the name isn't exactly the right descriptor.
I'm glad the banana flavor isn't as fake-tasting as I thought it would be. It's clear the test kitchen was trying to avoid this, too, and the result is a satisfying mouthfeel when it all mixes together. This new release is worth the impulse buy if you're strolling down the candy aisle. I don't think they will replace the go-to theater snack that is the original peanut M&M, but your curiosity might be pleasantly rewarded if you want to splurge on a sweet treat.
Nutrition
Nutrition is probably an ironic choice to include in a review for an M&M's product. They aren't exactly known as a healthy snack option despite some of the flavor profiles. But if you're keeping track of your intake or figuring out how much a handful will spike your glycemic index, then you might want to read on.
Per serving, the M&M's Banana Nut Bread candies have 140 calories, 7 grams of fat, 15 grams of sugar, 17 grams of carbohydrates, and 3 grams of protein. Compare that to the regular peanut M&M's, which deliver 140 calories, 8 grams of fat, 14 grams of sugar, 17 grams of carbohydrates, and 3 grams of protein.
A serving size for both is roughly 12 pieces. The Banana Nut Bread M&M's are about nine servings per 9-ounce shareable resealable pouch, while the regular peanut M&M's include about 10 servings per 10-ounce container.
Availability
The Banana Nut Bread M&M's is not a product you will be able to find everywhere. The special-edition, exclusive-drop, limited-time business model that so many food companies are using is designed to attract you on two fronts: the product and where it's sold. In this case, Kroger and Kroger-affiliated grocery stores.
Although the grocery chain dominates the East, one of Kroger's secrets shoppers need to know is that the brand owns several subsidiaries. In the Southwest, for example, it owns Fry's, which is exclusive to Arizona. According to Kroger's website, the candy comes only in a 9-ounce resealable pouch and costs $5.49.
I wasn't able to find this specific product on Amazon. So, unfortunately, unless you live near a Kroger or Kroger-owned grocery store, you'll have to cautiously rely on a reseller marketplace if you want to experience them.