Review: We're Not Bananas, The New M&M's Bakery Flavor Is Surprisingly Good

I was lucky enough to get sent a bag of M&M's Banana Nut Bread candy through a public relations company on behalf of the candy brand. I received mine via UPS, but I was worried because I live in Arizona and sometimes the triple-digit heat can wreak havoc on perishable mail, so I stalked my Ring camera's live stream to make sure I didn't miss the deliveryman. Thankfully, I caught him mid-stride to my front door, and everything was fine. I think they arrived a little melted and slightly tempered, so the color and coating were a little off. That might not be your experience if you get them at the grocery store.

But back to the candy and the criteria I used to determine whether this is a buy or a bypass. Obviously, flavor is a factor. Many banana-flavored candies use artificial flavoring, which can range from the fakeness of Laffy Taffy to the passable satisfaction of Peelerz. Another thing I based this review on is uniqueness. M&M's loves a good, limited-time, exclusive-store flavor drop, and this new rendition will only be available at Kroger-owned grocery stores. Cross-brand mashups are on the rise because they generate hype and benefit both parties. It's a new kind of marketing in which going viral boosts the bottom line, as long as it's for the right reasons.

Next is snackability. I wanted to know if Banana Nut Bread M&M's are worth grabbing for my next trip to the movie theater or putting at the front of my snack shelf in the pantry. Or even living in the "buy it again" rotation in my Instacart algorithm.