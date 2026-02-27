I Tried M&Ms New Bakery-Inspired Flavor Candidates And There's One Clear Winner

Roll it, bake it, and mark it with an "m." M&M's latest limited-edition release takes flavor inspiration straight from the classic bakery case. Candy lovers can choose from Peanut Butter Cinnamon Roll, Cherry Chocolate Cupcake, and Lemon Meringue Pie — and there's a popularity contest involved. You taste, you vote, and in the end, one sweet treat from the Bakery Collection gets to join the regular M&M's lineup for a limited time this fall.

If "Flavor Vote" sounds familiar, that's because M&M's has played this delicious game before. Previous online elections crowned fan favorites Coffee Nut (2016), Crunchy Mint (2018), and English Toffee Peanut (2019). For the first time in seven years, Flavor Vote returns, but this time Mars is tapping into the cozy nostalgia of oven-fresh pastries. I vetted all three Bakery Collection flavors to see if these new M&M chocolate candies truly rise to the occasion.