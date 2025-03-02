Why Some Brands Of Cordial Cherry Candies Might Get You Tipsy

When I was growing up and the Christmas season was approaching, I remember a few telltale signs that alerted me that the holidays were officially in full-swing mode. The arrival of the huge Sears holiday catalog — with its pages and pages of advertised toys — was arguably the biggest sign of Christmas. The annual airing of "Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer" on CBS (remember when it was only shown one time?!) also meant that Santa was coming soon, as did the appearance of boxes of cordial cherries on grocery store shelves.

My parents weren't in the habit of buying these cloying treats, though it seemed like they were in everyone else's houses, including my grandmother's, and I'd sneak one any chance I got. The orbs of milk chocolate, sugar syrup, and neon red maraschino cherries were absolute sugar bombs, but despite their name, they weren't filled with any alcohol. As it turns out, there are some cordial cherry brands that are made with plenty of punchy liquor and are meant for grown-ups only. Similarly, you can make boozy cherry cordial Jell-O shots. These brands typically soak the cherries in alcohol before encasing them in syrup and chocolate. The soaking liquor might be brandy, bourbon, or kirsch (a type of cherry brandy).