The Rarest M&M Color Used To Be The Most Common In The '90s

Does it seem like a bag of M&M's in the 1990s used to contain far more of the brown variety than any of the other colors? You might be surprised to learn that this isn't another example of the Mandela Effect, that curious phenomena involving misremembered memories. Three decades ago, brown M&M's did rule the candy bag, comprising 30% of the M-stamped chocolate treat. However, what used to be the most common color saw a demotion in 2007 when its percentage shrank to just 13%.

Since 2017, blue M&M's have reigned supreme, making up 24% of the mix. The shift appeared to be a direct color swap, since the blue-coated candies were the rarest back in the day, accounting for just 10% of the batch. And with the blue variety's ascension to the M&M's throne, the brown candies have faded into near-obscurity for reasons not disclosed by Mars Inc. We can only surmise that the change might have something to do with the aesthetics of snacking and their appeal to consumers.

As the natural color of chocolate, brown may not be as visually exciting as blue, even though all the M&M's technically taste the same. Apparently, the color ratio in an M&M's bag is determined by consumer preference tests, which is not far off from our assumption.