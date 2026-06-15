10 Common Mistakes Everyone Makes At Trader Joe's
There's not one correct way to shop at Trader Joe's. It can be a different experience every time you shop if you want it to be. Everyone has their go-to list, and TJ's definitely has a knack for appealing to a variety of preferences and dietary restrictions. For example, as a seasoned shopper at the chain, I do some of my best work in the frozen foods, produce, and snacks sections. Maybe you are in it for the breads and baked goods. Or, you might love the chain's meats and cheeses. Whatever brings you in, it never hurts to know about things you might be missing, or worse, should stay away from, according to other customers.
Trader Joe's selection of grocery items is a world of possibilities, and there always seems to be something new to try. As a regular, I can tell you there are some things you should avoid when you head out for a grocery run. Not everything is as bright and cheery as the Hawaiian shirts donned by staff members. To collect a list of shopping no-nos, my first step was to scour Reddit to uncover some of the most frequent TJ's shopping mistakes. Plus, I also have personal experience with many of the items. Next time you grab your shopping cart, make sure you're aware of these common mistakes. The moral of the Trader Joe's story is to heed both warnings and suggestions during your own shopping trip. Sharing is caring, and knowledge is power, even in the world of grocery chains.
Buying before trying
Grocery store sampling is truly a lost art. Brands would set up shop with apron-clad ambassadors proudly wearing the logo of whatever company they were representing. Back then, you could easily walk out of a shopping trip feeling like you just ate an entire meal. They would give out infinite samples with a smile in an effort to win customers over and hopefully get them to grab whatever product they just tried and take it all the way to the finish line, aka checkout. It is, after all, the very way Bethenny Frankel hit it big. The queen of the Skinnygirl empire has humble beginnings in an apron of her own. So, we know it works!
While Trader Joe's does not have employees assigned to end caps slinging different food samples, the chain is willing to let you try before you buy. If there is an item you want to purchase but are still on the fence, all you have to do is find a friendly TJ's employee. If you ask them to taste-test a product, they will gladly pop open a package and give you a quick sample. Just don't be like the person at the ice cream spot who asks for samples of every single flavor, and by the time it's their turn to order a cone, they are all ice creamed out. Now you are in the know and can test most of Trader Joe's goods before you commit.
Being a selfish shopper
Remember when we thought hoarding was only an issue during COVID times, when people were so paralyzed by the fear of running out of toilet paper or water, they would wipe out store shelves the minute they were restocked? If you think it ended when the masks came off, you clearly have not been in a Trader Joe's store recently. The chain has a wealth of items that each have their own cult following and induce bouts of panic buying. From food to skin care, customers get attached, and fear of their faves running out — or worse, getting discontinued (gasp) — gets the best of them
It has gotten so out of hand that Trader Joe's sometimes places limits on certain items. In 2025, for example, TJ's set a limit of two cartons of eggs per customer per day. The coveting stretches beyond the products on shelves as well. You know those super cute branded tote bags Trader Joe's has available? There are way too many fans who get downright grabby with the adorable totes. One Trader Joe's employee shared the panic shopping for the totes, and honestly, it sounded more like a "Lord of the Flies" situation than a grocery store. No tote bag is worth lines of 50 people deep and dangerous conditions. Let's all take it down a notch and refrain from mayhem ensuing over any grocery items or what you use to carry them.
Forgetting to follow unspoken shopping cart rules
We need to talk about the lay of the land with the Trader Joe's shopping carts. Some of you desperately need a serious grocery store etiquette course refresher, and it shows. First of all, way too many TJ's customers think it's universally acceptable to abandon their shopping cart in the middle of a random aisle while they run off to grab what they need from different parts of the store. Please don't do this. It's just one more obstacle other shoppers now have to navigate while trying to get through an already perpetually crowded store.
Trader Joe's locations are notoriously smaller in size than some other traditional grocery chains, making it inherently more challenging to maneuver through the store when people just ditch their carts anywhere they please without thinking about their fellow shoppers. The smaller square footage lends itself to the aisles feeling crowded very quickly. The answer? Just keep moving and take your cart with you. Also, I'm a mom and can appreciate the mini shopping carts that make it much easier to shop with small children because they occupy and keep them entertained. However, for the love of all things holy, please manage the process so your little blessings don't knock items over and ram into other carts or shoppers' ankles. And, of course, always return your shopping cart after you unload your groceries into your car. Please and thank you.
Mistaking employees' friendly nature for something else
I'm not sure whether we live in such a jaded world that pleasant interactions are immediately misread, but something is definitely amiss in terms of interpersonal communication. Trader Joe's employees are probably the kindest of all grocery store staff. You'd be hard-pressed to find a TJ's crew member who gets annoyed when you ask them any question. Apparently, the general kind nature that all crew members are expected to put forth is often misinterpreted. So here's the truth, plain and simple.
Trader Joe's employees are not flirting with you. Please read that again. I get that our current social climate sets the tone for skepticism when someone is actually nice to you, but that's all it is with the chain's staff. Just because the crew member scanning your groceries asks what you plan on making for dinner does not mean he's expecting an invitation for a romantic candlelight meal. It's called small talk and human decency. One time after a very wholesome and brief interaction with a crew member, she came out of the store as I was putting my bags in my car and handed me a small bouquet of flowers just to spread a little sunshine. It was so unexpected, but not once did I think it was inappropriate. Trader Joe's employees are directed to be friendly and polite, so stop making it about you, and enjoy the fact that there are still pleasant humans among us.
Thinking you can do a complete grocery haul
I'm a long-time Trader Joe's superfan and have been since day one. However, I'm also realistic and know I cannot complete an entire food shopping experience there. First of all, almost everything in the store is Trader Joe's own brand. That, coupled with it being a much smaller physical space than many of the bigger grocery chains, makes it challenging to get everything you need. I can confirm and know it's just one of the stops on the shopping express. Some customers load up on fruits and veggies but will buy their proteins at a different grocer. Others are there for the flowers and frozen food.
There are so many novelty and seasonal items that draw shoppers into Trader Joe's, and it's well-deserved. Many regular customers praise the pricing of pantry staples they can save money on if they buy them at TJ's. The most common items people flock to the grocer for are snacks, cheeses and other similar items. It's hard to top Trader Joe's roster of craveable snacks. Many patrons see TJ's as a hotbed of seasonal items, treats, and other delights, and already consider it an add-on instead of the main grocery shopping haul. Some don't even feel like they have a main grocery store anymore and hopping around has been more common for them.
Skipping the flowers
It's practically impossible to walk into any Trader Joe's and not be mesmerized by the sea of blooms that takes up a huge section of the store, both inside and outside. There are so many ways to use the endless spread of gorgeous stems. Looking for some cute little succulents for your kid's teacher to put on their desk? Need a show-stopping bouquet to make your partner smile? Maybe you just like buying fresh flowers for yourself every week to brighten up the house. Regardless of your reasoning, Trader Joe's has an incredible variety of well-priced flowers. You can even try your hand at arranging and grab a few different bunches.
There are enough flower options to create an arrangement of your dreams. Many shoppers appreciate how long the chain's plants last once they get them home. The other frequent comment about TJ's blossoms is the price point, with many shoppers saying they're less expensive than other grocery stores. The one thing that seems to be consistent regarding the selection is that the store always has a huge array of super fresh items. From dinner parties to weddings, there are so many TJ's bouquet fans for good reason. Give them a gander before you move on through the rest of the store.
Buying bread thinking it will stay fresh
While Trader Joe's flowers have a solid reputation for staying fresher longer, the same cannot be said about many of the breads on the shelves. If you pop into any number of Reddit threads or other Trader Joe's-focused forums, it is not uncommon to hear gripes about breads going bad in record time. Many shoppers place their loaves in the refrigerator to prolong shelf life, and others swear that the freezer is the only way to go. Unfortunately, I feel this way about most of the chain's bakery items. Every time I purchase muffins, breads, or wraps, I find myself reaching as far back as I can, hoping to add a day or two to the expiration date.
Although the brief life of the store's breads may be one of the things customers hate about Trader Joe's, some are quick to point out that the goods are made without preservatives. Some shoppers even warn others just how quickly mold can appear if you don't take proper precautions. If you don't want to toss the entire loaf in the freezer, there are hybrid hacks like leaving half of the loaf on your counter and the other in the freezer. This way, you can start with some fresh slices without sacrificing the rest.
Forgoing seasonal items
Seasonal Trader Joe's items are a whole different beast. Not all of them garner unconditional love, but when customers find a favorite, they hold on for dear life. Every season brings forth delicacies to match the vibe. Color palettes and flavors take on different looks and flavors with the introduction of mainstream holidays and themes. For tried and true fans, winter at the store is whimsical. From cookies, pastries, and even full-on Christmas decor, Trader Joe's morphs into a scene even Santa himself would cosign.
If you're more of a summer person, the skincare scents lean tropical. If your personality becomes all pumpkin once leaves start falling, Trader Joe's is like the mothership. Shoppers who embody the viral seasonal aesthetics and wait all year for their favorite Trader Joe's fall foods that actually taste like pumpkin or peppermint fixes live for this. There's basically an entire population of customers who swear by Jingle Jangle — a holiday mix of chocolate-covered candies — for every season. Also, diehard winter shoppers can be found buying multiple packs of the Candy Cane Joe's Joe's while others await spring delights such as lemon ricotta cheese — which I can confirm eats more like a slice of cheesecake — and other lemon-flavored treats.
Not taking a stroll down the beauty aisle
If you are skipping the beauty section at Trader Joe's, you are missing out on so many treasures worthy of your red shopping cart. Yes, we know it's a grocery store and not a fancy apothecary, but there are a whole bunch of beauty items that are well worth the purchase. Personally, I always stock up on hand sanitizer sprays and toss them in every purse as well as my kids' backpacks. They are inexpensive and smell good. The products are also often dupes of beauty trends taking the world by storm. One time, I ran so fast to purchase the hair oil because I saw someone post a TikTok comparing it to a much higher-end, similar buy.
The body butters are also fantastic and come in a variety of scents depending on the time of year. They are thick and luxurious with a price tag that is far from costly. The hand creams get rave reviews as does Trader Joe's hair mask. Shoppers love the face serums, moisturizers, and even the retinol products that are much more wallet-friendly than others on the market. The entire beauty aisle at Trader Joe's is worth a look since you can find products to add to your skin and hair regimen that won't break the bank.
Buying the new sugar-free gummy worms
Not all surprises are good ones. That sentiment has never rang more true than it does for the new sugar-free sweet and sour gummy worms, possibly one of the worst things you can buy at Trader Joe's. The comments about the unfortunate aftereffects of consuming the unsuspecting gummy candy are far from pleasant, according to many customers who have tried them. I'm just going to say it. The sugar-free gummies are pretty much comparable to taking a laxative. It's not uncommon for sugar-free items to have this effect, but nobody wants to go into Trader Joe's for some gummy worms and walk about running to the nearest bathroom, hoping they make it in time.
Why are Trader Joe's Sweet and Sour Gummy Worms so harsh on your stomach? I'm not a nutritionist, but it could be the huge amount of fiber. Just one serving contains 14 grams. To put it in perspective, that means one serving of the wiggly gummy candies is roughly half of the recommended daily fiber intake. Yikes! TJ's shoppers far and wide have shared their horror stories after eating an entire bag without knowing what would happen and even peg the candies as a viable solution for constipation.