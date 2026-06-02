The 14 Worst Things You Can Buy At Trader Joe's, According To Reddit

If you have ever taken a virtual stroll through any Reddit thread related to Trader Joe's, then you will know that there is no such thing as holding back. People happily and unapologetically share their opinions on everything from products to employees and even suboptimal parking logistics, popular or not. Some opinions about Trader Joe's food result in Reddit camaraderie, and others are dramatically divisive and dripping with passive aggressiveness.

TJ's fans all have their foods and snacks they cannot get enough of, but the truth is that some products just don't hit the spot. Shoppers may be loyal, but no grocery chain is perfect — even Trader Joe's. Obviously, shoppers' opinions are subjective since everyone's taste varies, but these 14 products rack up some of the most consistently negative reviews on Reddit from customers unfortunate enough to pop them into their shopping carts.