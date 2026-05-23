11 Frozen Trader Joe's Products That Totally Missed The Mark, According To Customers

Trader Joe's is iconic for its snacks, and the frozen food section is no slouch either (well, usually). While there are indeed meals that make mouths water, other Trader Joe's frozen entrees are not out here getting rounds of applause. In fact, a few of the selections have been given the dreadful thumbs down.

It seems to be a plague of almost any brand: for every selection that's a huge hit, other products get absolutely panned. With frozen meals in particular, an abundance of things could go wrong. From tougher-than-should-be textures (or should they be less chewy?) to flavors that are anything but full (did they season it at all?), and so many more less than palate pleasing pitfalls, some Trader Joe's frozen meals have been missing the mark ... on many levels.

How do we know? Let's just say Trader Joe's shoppers have been sharing their opinions (and boy are they strong). All across social media platforms, Trader Joe's fans are flooding forums with brutally honest reviews, airing the dirty laundry of the most dastardly of the frozen meals they've deemed less than savory. Reading them is a wild ride (informative and entertaining). So, let's dig into the 11 frozen Trader Joe's products shoppers say really fall short.