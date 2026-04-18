12 Classic Filipino Dishes That Should Be On Your Radar

Filipino cuisine doesn't always get the attention it deserves. However, once it's on your radar, it's hard to look away. These dishes balance bold, comforting flavors with surprising depth. From tangy, slow-simmered stews to crispy, indulgent street food, Filipino cooking is all about contrast and creativity.

To better understand the stories and flavors behind these dishes, we spoke to some experts in the field of Filipino cuisine. Chef Anton Dayrit is the executive chef and partner at Tradicionale, a modern Filipino-Spanish bistro and bar in New York City. Eric Valdez is the chef de cuisine of the Filipino New York City restaurant, Naks. Chef Nico de Leon has been in the industry for over a decade and is the guest chef at the upcoming Outstanding in the Field dinner at Coachella on April 19.

The work of these chefs highlights the versatility of Filipino food. Whether you're already familiar with the classics or just starting to explore, these 12 classic dishes offer a delicious introduction to one of the most iconic food cultures out there.