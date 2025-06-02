The Foolproof Method Chef Ming Tsai Uses To Cook Perfect Noodles

The inherent simplicity of boiling noodles is deceptive, to say the least. What's so hard about filling a pot with water and throwing some noodles into boiling water until they're cooked? It's not that it's hard, but you can't go too far in either direction. You can't simply set it and forget it like a Foreman grill, but you shouldn't turn it into rocket science either. There truly is a right way and a wrong way to boil noodles (or pasta). According to chef Ming Tsai, a common mistake is making things harder than they need to be.

In a video where he walks through his process, Tsai explains how a few small tweaks can lead to perfectly cooked noodles every time. No more gummy texture or a sticky, clumped mess. His method involves using a big pot (like, really big). Salt the water, toss in your noodles, cover the pot to get things bubbling fast, then uncover and let the magic happen. It's not flashy, but it works. It turns out, most of us have been low-key sabotaging our noodles all this time.