What's The Difference Between Pasta And Noodles?

When I think of the words "pasta" and "noodles," I tend to have the same images come to mind. Granted, I'm not a massive fan of indulging in either unless it's a Kraft mac and cheese night, but that rarely happens. I think I'm the minority here, since the typical American eats up to 20 pounds of pasta annually. That's shocking, but hey, carbs are a wonderful thing. The great thing about pasta and noodles is that they're both versatile and can be made and molded into various dishes for little to no cost. While they're similar in that fashion, there are more differences between the two than you might think, and it begins with how each is made.

The main difference between how pasta and noodles are made is the type of wheat that's used. Pasta is made with durum wheat, one of the most frequently used species of wheat, while noodles are made with common wheat. Additionally, while pasta makers strictly use wheat, noodle ingredients can be more varied: Substitute ingredients like rice, beans, and quinoa can taste just as delicious. The final difference is how pasta and noodles are processed into their shapes. Pasta goes through an extruding process that can make a variety of shapes, but noodles undergo what is called a sheeting process to thin them out before they're taken through a cutting machine that slices them into single pieces.