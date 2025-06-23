The Best Ceviche Swap For Folks Who Don't Like Raw Fish

Ceviche is one of those dishes that's an acquired taste, and not everyone really rocks with the raw fish. It gets tons of love as a summer dish (depending on your audience), and it feels kind of fancy, to be honest. It packs a cool bite, it's citrusy and full of fresh ingredients, and you don't even need a stove to prepare it. Again, perfect for the summer. But we come back to the same issue ... what about the folks who don't like the idea or taste of raw fish? What if you have an allergy? What if you're just not into letting lime juice "cook" your dinner? One response could just be, "Eat another dish then," but people use substitute ingredients all the time — and that's exactly what we should entertain for all those who aren't really feeling this Latin American delicacy.

If raw fish isn't your vibe, that doesn't mean you have to miss out on ceviche altogether. Instead of skipping the dish entirely, just swap in something a little more approachable, like cooked cocktail shrimp. They're the same ones you might find on a party tray with a side of cocktail sauce. With a quick dice and a little citrus marinade, they take on the same vibrant personality as the traditional version of ceviche.