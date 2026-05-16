12 Trader Joe's Meats To Avoid At All Costs, According To Customers

Is Trader Joe's in a decline? By many metrics, seemingly not. In 2026 the Cali-based grocery giant was voted the country's favorite supermarket chain in an American Customer Satisfaction Index poll, usurping the previous list-topper, Publix. The yearly revenue drawn out of its well-over 600 locations across the U.S. reaches into the tens of billions of dollars. The busiest Trader Joe's in the world — in NYC's Upper West Side — is closing for renovations,. and people don't know what to do with themselves. All seems well in Joe-ville.

At the same time, there are strands of disappointment within TJ's customer base. At least according to subreddits, Instagram posts, and the like. They've taken to social media to publish gripes about drops in quality and altogether shoddy, subpar products. Much of this has been directed at the Trader Joe's meat inventory.

When people come across meat that's just not cutting it, especially from one of the more prominent supermarkets out there, their voices will be heard — probably in all caps. But, it's probably a good idea to hear those voices, because not-good meat can lead to all kinds of not-good results. Here are 12 meats to avoid buying at Trader Joe's, as per the comment-o-sphere of the world wide web. See if you agree.