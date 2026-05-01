NYC's 'Busiest Trader Joe's In The World' Is Temporarily Closing Down — Here's What To Know

If you've ever been to a Trader Joe's before, you've probably experienced it on some pretty busy days. The parking situation, with those tiny little lots, is a perpetual nightmare, and when a hot new item is on sale (like those beloved Irish Garlic Butter potato chips) it can feel like a race to fill your cart. But until you've been to the Trader Joe's in Manhattan's Upper West Side, reputed to be the busiest Trader Joe's in the world, you have not known true adversity. Maybe that's why, starting May 17th, it will be closed for renovations.

A sign set up outside the Trader Joe's location on 72nd Street was posted by the local New York publication West Side Rag. Although no specific date was given for reopening, the sign says, "We promise not to be gone too long & will reopen as soon as we can!" A Trader Joe's spokesperson speaking to People magazine stated that the aim of the renovations was to "improve the shopping experience for customers and the working experience for our Crew Members." The spokesperson likewise didn't provide a specific date for reopening, but said that the renovations were expected to take "several months to complete."