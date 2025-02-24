Here's Where The Busiest Trader Joe's Store Is Located

The busyness of a grocery store or market can heavily impact your patronage, for better or for worse. While it might prove more difficult to acquire the things you need in a timely manner, an active store typically gets more attention from staff and suppliers. When it comes to Trader Joe's, a chain that has an almost addictive quality upon your first visit, the most regularly visited (and heavily staffed) location of them all is none other than the New York City location on 72nd and Broadway.

That's right, the store located on the Upper West Side of Manhattan stands above the rest of the 608 Trader Joe's locations in America as the most bustling of them all, having three times as many check stands and crew members as the average Trader Joe's location. It is also a rare two-story version of the beloved grocery store chain, housing an escalator and an elevator for customers to use as they do their shopping.