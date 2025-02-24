Here's Where The Busiest Trader Joe's Store Is Located
The busyness of a grocery store or market can heavily impact your patronage, for better or for worse. While it might prove more difficult to acquire the things you need in a timely manner, an active store typically gets more attention from staff and suppliers. When it comes to Trader Joe's, a chain that has an almost addictive quality upon your first visit, the most regularly visited (and heavily staffed) location of them all is none other than the New York City location on 72nd and Broadway.
That's right, the store located on the Upper West Side of Manhattan stands above the rest of the 608 Trader Joe's locations in America as the most bustling of them all, having three times as many check stands and crew members as the average Trader Joe's location. It is also a rare two-story version of the beloved grocery store chain, housing an escalator and an elevator for customers to use as they do their shopping.
The legendary nature of Trader Joe's NYC location
Now, obviously, some will view the busy nature of the Trader Joe's location on 72nd and Broadway as a bad thing, with criticisms regarding the difficulty of finding the things you need being somewhat frequent among some New Yorkers. However, the majority of people seem to quite like the nation's busiest Trader Joe's location. In fact, it's actually become something of a tourist hotspot for big fans of the store chain. It's situated mere blocks away from Central Park, and it's said that several celebrities frequent the location. Plus, beyond its relatively massive size compared to the typically small Trader Joe's locations across the country — which typically have small parking lots to match — the now 15-year-old store has also kept grocery prices in the area down due to Trader Joe's uniform pricing policy across the nation. Needless to say, the grocery empire started by Joe Coulombe back in 1967 on the West Coast is now a highlight of the East Coast's biggest city.