The Grocery Store Chain That Lets You Taste Test Almost Anything

As a kid, going to the grocery store often meant sneaking a grape or two from the produce section or tasting a snap pea. But when it came to cookies and crackers, those weren't touched unless my family was actually buying them. However, not all grocery stores operate under the same rules. Costco is famous for its endless samples in nearly every aisle, while other stores offer demos showing you how to cook or dress up food before you buy. Trader Joe's takes an entirely different approach. While they still have both samples and demos, the grocery chain also uses a "try before you buy" rule.

If an item is shelf-stable — meaning it doesn't need refrigeration or freezing — it can be opened and sampled, but only with the help of a store employee. So no sneaking a bite of Trader Joe's iconic dark chocolate peanut butter cups. Ready-to-eat items are fair game, but you're probably not getting a sample of baking mix or items that need to be cooked (think: frozen meals). And this isn't limited to its best snacks or seasonal items like their pumpkin-flavored items for fall. You can try drinks too — yes, that cranberry wine they have in stock, you can request to sample. However, you're typically allowed only one or two samples per visit, so use them sparingly.

Depending on the state, not all Trader Joe's locations sell alcohol. If you're in Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, or Rhode Island, the wine tasting dream is off the table. So while you can sample plenty, there are also some limitations to keep in mind.