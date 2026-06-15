Asheville's Top 5 Budget-Friendly Restaurants, According To A Local
My hometown of Asheville, North Carolina, is renowned for its standout culinary culture, including several James Beard Award-winning, Michelin-recognized restaurants. The mountain city's eclectic dining scene includes plenty of splurge-worthy spots where you can enjoy an extremely delicious though expensive fine-dining experience (and there's certainly a place for that, budget permitting). However, if you're looking to eat well without spending too much dough, you'll be glad to know that Asheville can be an affordable city for dining out.
It has more than its fair share of restaurants where you can easily indulge in a meal that will satisfy both your wallet and your taste buds. In fact, in my opinion, some of Asheville's best eats will set you back less than a cheap chain restaurant burger. From affordable, avocado-stuffed vegan tacos to shockingly economical stacked sandwiches, here's a local's top 5 budget-friendly Asheville restaurants.
Taco Billy
Taco Billy is a charming, goat-themed taco joint offering casual counter-service vibes, plenty of outdoor seating, and a top-notch selection of tacos that you'll almost definitely have to eat with a fork. The portions of the egg-loaded breakfast tacos (served all day) are particularly generous, and almost all clock in at less than $6. I recommend the Migas taco, delightfully overstuffed with Mexico's tasty take on scrambled eggs with pepper jack cheese, fried tortilla strips, onions, tomatoes, and jalapeños.
While one taco could easily make a light meal, those with room for a second can't go wrong with the Support Group, which consists of a house-made plantain tortilla jammed with sweet potato, beans, spinach, avocado, and coconut crema. It's vegan, gluten-free, totally delicious, and less than $7 (and by the way, those plantain tortillas can, and should, be purchased by the dozen).
The Billy the Kid quesadilla, served on your choice of tortilla (flour or corn, we won't judge), will satisfy pint-sized diners for just $4.95. No matter which taco(s) you opt for, you can easily enjoy a filling, flavor-packed meal at Taco Billy for $10 to $15. Pro tip: Stop by on Wednesday for $4 draft beers, and return on Thursday for $5 chips and queso and frozen margaritas.
S&W Market
If you're looking for a quick, tasty meal in downtown Asheville that won't break the bank, the S&W Market is where it's at. The elegant food hall, located in the gorgeously restored Art Deco S&W Building, contains an array of casual, counter-service local vendors offering a wide variety of affordable and delectable local eats. Buxton Chicken Palace slings stellar fried chicken sammies and some of the best waffle fries around, while Baba Nahm dishes out fresh and flavorful Mediterranean street fare. Zen Sushi serves up made-to-order maki and hand rolls (there is a difference), and Farm Dogs specializes in chef-crafted gourmet hot dogs loaded with local ingredients.
It's totally possible to enjoy a satisfying local meal at the S&W Market for $10 or less, which is no easy feat in this economy. The S&W is an especially great option if you're dining with little ones, as there are options to please every palate and some great deals on kid-friendly meals, like a less-than-$4 grilled cheese sandwich at Buxton Chicken Palace. Of course, you'll have to save stomach and budget room for an obligatory post-meal pit stop at The Hop Ice Cream, where you can enjoy fabulous handcrafted scoops made with local ingredients (funky ice cream flavors such as blueberry kale and fresh ginger are well worth a try, but you can never go wrong with The Hop's inimitable salted caramel).
Pho Real
If you're craving a nourishing and substantial meal to cure a craft beer-induced hangover without accidentally spending $100 on overpriced third-party delivery apps (it happens to the best of us), Pho Real is the answer. This cozy North Asheville Vietnamese spot slings authentic, high-quality soups, salads, bowls, and rolls, all loaded with fresh, locally-sourced ingredients. The entire menu is flavor-packed, heartily portioned, and less than $15 (save for specials).
Dig into a massive, nourishing bowl of pho with protein included for $14, or score a fully-stuffed bánh mì with all the fixings and a fried egg roll for just $12. Whether you're a die-hard pho fan or simply craving a fresh, filling, and budget-friendly meal, Pho Real is the real deal (sorry, I had to). Pho Real can be ordered for delivery, but I recommend going for takeout or dine-in and spending the money you save on a few sweet scoops at the North Asheville location of The Hop Ice Cream, which is conveniently located right next door. Bonus: Plenty of clearly labeled vegan and gluten-free options are available, and all menu items are easily customizable.
Centreville Luncheonette
Centreville Luncheonette humbly bills itself as "just a really good lunch place," and its many regulars will attest that it more than exceeds expectations (without excessive price tags). The welcoming, no-frills spot is a local legend for its fabulous and wallet-friendly American diner fare. From refreshing shrimp salad rolls to mildly controversial and totally delicious, pepper-topped Philly cheesesteaks, the entire menu clocks in at less than $12, with most of the stacked sammies priced between $10 and $11.
If you're having trouble deciding on a menu item, you can't go wrong with the classic corned beef reuben (and don't forget to add a side of crispy, skin-on, hand-cut fries). Pro tip: If your heart and budget are set on keeping it under $10, Centreville sells one of Asheville's best burgers for $9.95, which quite frankly feels (and tastes) like a small miracle. Keep in mind that Centreville Luncheonette is truly just a lunch place, and open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. However, it remains wildly successful despite the limited hours, which should give you an idea of how good it is.
Mamacita's Taqueria
Mamacita's Taqueria has been the go-to spot for fresh, affordable, and filling Mexican fare in downtown Asheville for over two decades. Tacos, served on flour or house-made corn tortillas, are priced between $4 to $6, and many of the generously portioned burritos cost less than $10. All menu items come with complementary chips and all the toppings that can fit into that foil wrapper (as always, guacamole does cost extra — this is a great deal, not magic).
Items like birria tacos and pulled pork carnitas — both telltale green flags that a Mexican restaurant is serving traditional comida — are served alongside Asheville-flavored options like the Veggie Mama burrito with sweet potato and kale. My personal favorite order is an avocado taco, bursting with black beans, sweet potato, arugula, and queso fresco, plus a chipotle chicken taco stuffed with Monterey Jack cheese, beans, and at least three kinds of salsa. It's a flavorful, protein-packed, and totally satisfying meal that clocks in at less than $10. Eat both tacos, scoop up the delicious debris with your tortilla chips, and thank me later.