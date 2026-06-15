Asheville's Top 5 Budget-Friendly Restaurants, According To A Local

Taco Billy is a charming, goat-themed taco joint offering casual counter-service vibes, plenty of outdoor seating, and a top-notch selection of tacos that you'll almost definitely have to eat with a fork. The portions of the egg-loaded breakfast tacos (served all day) are particularly generous, and almost all clock in at less than $6. I recommend the Migas taco, delightfully overstuffed with Mexico's tasty take on scrambled eggs with pepper jack cheese, fried tortilla strips, onions, tomatoes, and jalapeños.

While one taco could easily make a light meal, those with room for a second can't go wrong with the Support Group, which consists of a house-made plantain tortilla jammed with sweet potato, beans, spinach, avocado, and coconut crema. It's vegan, gluten-free, totally delicious, and less than $7 (and by the way, those plantain tortillas can, and should, be purchased by the dozen).

The Billy the Kid quesadilla, served on your choice of tortilla (flour or corn, we won't judge), will satisfy pint-sized diners for just $4.95. No matter which taco(s) you opt for, you can easily enjoy a filling, flavor-packed meal at Taco Billy for $10 to $15. Pro tip: Stop by on Wednesday for $4 draft beers, and return on Thursday for $5 chips and queso and frozen margaritas.