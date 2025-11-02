The 13 Most Affordable Cities In The US For Dining Out
Dining out can get expensive. The post-COVID years have seen restaurants raise prices due to higher ingredient costs. When restaurants get more expensive, people feel less adventurous about trying out new restaurants, preferring to spend money at tried-and-true spots. But trying new places is one of the best parts of dining out. This is why cities where dining out is affordable are so much fun. Fortunately, affordable cities span the entire country.
Affordability, of course, has a subjective, even nebulous texture. For this survey, we have relied on two overlapping 2025 studies by Chef's Pencil and WalletHub judging affordability relative to the average income. That means what is affordable in one city may not be in another. For instance, according to one of the surveys, what is an affordable meal in Bern, Switzerland, at $59, would be equivalent to a $43 meal in Denver, since in both places it would cost 0.8% of the average income. The baseline for this study is what is affordable based on the local income.
But we want this review to be useful for travelers, too. So we have sought to supplement the baseline with our review of some of the better places to eat to gauge if it is affordable by nationwide standards, and thus for tourists. (Note that all cited menu prices below are correct as of writing but are subject to change.) We're judging affordability here based on our accumulated experience, for this and other articles, reviewing menus across the country.
Dallas
You cannot visit Dallas without trying the barbecue. This city has some excellent, affordable grub, ranking first on a recent list of the least expensive dining out cities in the world, ahead of Muscat, Oman, and Bern, Switzerland.
If you're there to sample the barbecue, the Michelin Guide's Bib Gourmand list — which highlights high-quality, good value for money restaurants — recommends Cattleack Barbeque in particular. Prices here are generally comparable to similarly top-rated spots in another barbecue haven, Austin, but the fact that you're welcome to BYOB makes it a more affordable option, especially for groups. Get there early to make the most of the meaty specials.
But Dallas dining is about more than just barbecue. Try the celebrated Resident Taqueria, where the taco menu features pecan-smoked chicken, glazed pork belly, and house-made chorizo, all for just $3 each. Another beloved spot is Saigon Block, where pho bowls typically cost around $15, such as the meatballs, sliced filet mignon, and tender flank in a flavorful noodle broth. Lastly, do not sleep on Iraqi bakery and restaurant Bilad, which is considered a neighborhood staple in Richardson, with delicious meat, cheese, za'atar, and spinach pies for $2.99.
Denver
Adjusting to the higher altitude can potentially disrupt your ability to enjoy food, but once your stomach settles, go out to town at one of America's most affordable and inventive dining scenes. Denver boasts one of the country's most affordable Michelin Guide-starred restaurants, the Mexican-inspired Alma Fonda Fina, which serves excellent plates in a cozy space that reminds us of a hacienda, a Mexican ranch house. The dinner menu spotlights a taco with chorizo rojo for $8, and a tuna ceviche with charred avocado, coconut broth, salsa, and chive oil for $22. Sure, you can find cheaper tacos and ceviche, but has the establishment been awarded a Michelin star? For the quality you're getting, the price is remarkably affordable.
Italian is one of the best comfort foods around, so make sure to check out the affordable pasta plates at Michelin-Guide-listed Dio Mio. The pasta here is house-made in the open kitchen visible to diners, and has been praised as a local icon. A cacio e pepe with mafalde, black pepper, pink peppercorn, and Parmesan is $17, while the rigatoni with fennel sausage and kale is $21.
Chicago
Chicago never fails to amaze us with its wonderfully affordable selection of good food, especially as someone who studied and lives in the northeast. The city is home to one of the best bakeries in the country, the Filipino-inspired and Michelin-starred Kasama. Start your day here with one of the innovative pastries, such as the citrus poppy pound cake with berry compote and whipped crème fraîche for just over $7.
Skip Kasama's pricey dinner menu and head for savory Filipino at Boonie's. The garlic aromas here have been called intoxicating. The lunch features a garlic rice plate with shrimp marinated in a garlic butter coconut milk sauce for just $19. The dinner entrées are meant for sharing, and the Spanish mackerel, coconut water adobo, hanghang oil, and burong garlic chives is $38 for two people. Add the roasted banana spring roll for dessert for just $7.
The city is also home to one of our favorite pizza spots in the whole country. Coalfire serves up incredibly fresh coal oven-baked pizzas with ingredients sourced from local butchers and farmers. Always judge a pizzeria by its Margherita, so order the classic for $23. We also love the look of the jalapeño pepperoni for $24 (no pie is more than $25). Coalfire proves why Chicago remains one of the most famous pizza cities.
Washington, D.C.
We admit to being a bit shocked seeing Washington, D.C. cited as one of the most affordable cities to eat out. But, on second thought, we remembered that the nation's capital does harbor affordable dining outside of the K Street lobbyists corridor.
The now-legendary Falafel Inc. has some of the best, most affordable bites around. Order the falafel sandwich on a freshly baked pita, starting at just $4. Add za'atar fries, also for $4. Meanwhile, the city's rising star, chef Michael Rafidi – a 2024 James Beard Foundation Outstanding Chef of the Year winner – makes some of the nation's best pizzas with a Levantine twist at his Yellow eatery. A wood-fired pie comes topped with burrata, jibne (a soft Middle Eastern white cheese), harissa, and basil for $22.
The doyen of D.C. dining, chef José Andrés, offers great value at many of his restaurants. The fusion Chinese-Peruvian China Chilcano, for instance, offers a three-course lunch menu for $28 with options like stir-fry chicken and salmon. His flagship restaurant, Jaleo, serves a weekday marinated lamb sandwich with a side of your choice, including gazpacho, for $16. Lastly, be sure to hit up D.C.'s beloved ramen house, Toki Underground, where a bowl of the popular Tokyo-style curry chicken ramen with pork broth is less than $21.
Houston
We're back to the Lone Star State, where America's fourth-largest city keeps on attracting re-settled Californians thanks to its affordable cost of living. It's not just housing that's affordable, but the city's great menus. Come to the inauspiciously white-clad Killen's, a Michelin Bib Gourmand recommended spot. James Beard-nominated chef Ronnie Killen is all about decadently good Southern fare, such as the classic chicken and waffles for $18. The chicken tenders and fries platter is $15, as are the smoked and fried wings with your choice of sauce, such as lemon pepper.
Good Chinese also exists in Houston. Head over to Mala Sichuan Bistro, which is quickly becoming a city fixture with its expanding locations. You can easily get by on the street food snacks, such as dan dan noodles in spicy sauce, 10 pieces of house-made, pork-filled wontons, and eight dumplings in red chili oil, each for just $8.99. Add six sticky, sweet rice cake bites for $7.99. Beyond the great prices, if you're unfamiliar with the cuisine, this is a great place to learn about Sichuan food.
And what about the barbecue, you ask? One of Houston's best smokehouses, The Pit Room, serves up ½ a pound of brisket for $16.50, a two-meat sandwich for $16, and great sides — like macaroni and cheese and charro beans — for $5 apiece.
Grand Rapids
Michigan's second-largest city is gaining national attention for offering charming city living at an affordable price. Grand Rapids, in fact, is easily one of the nation's most affordable dining destinations.
Everything you could want is here for a great price. In the mood for refined Italian? Bistro Bella Vita prepares great pizzas, such as prosciutto with roasted pear, and excellent pastas, like the black spaghetti with crab, both of which are $17. Grab equally tasty and affordable pizzas and pastas at the well-rated Vitale's.
The meat-focused Butcher's Union features a double cheeseburger with cheddar, caramelized onions, spicy pickles, and aioli on a griddled brioche bun for just over $15. Not enough burgers for you? You're spoiled for choice at the beloved Stella's Lounge with a large burger menu – all under $15 – featuring our favorite queso jalapeño version. Another great spot is Social Misfits, where savory and sweet-topped waffles are served for $12 to $18 in a stylish dining room.
Seattle
We're not pulling your chain. Seattle may be a company town with Amazon and Starbucks, but the city is actually one of the most affordable places to eat in the country. We spent a workcation here on a $38-a-day per diem and ate very well. Rise and shine with the celebrated Dahlia Bakery, where gluten-free mochi donuts with fun flavors like honey graham and piña passion are $4.50.
For lunch, head over to FareStart, a restaurant operated by a nonprofit of the same name that trains homeless people in the food industry, which offers an array of affordable eats. For example, the smoked salmon on house-made focaccia with preserved lemon aioli and radish slaw is $16. Capitol Hill is Seattle's most pedestrian-friendly neighborhood — after a stroll, head to Spinasse, which we've heard is the best local Italian spot. Order a handmade pasta, such as the pork and beef ragu, for around $20.
You gotta taste the city's famous seafood. Praised as one of Seattle's best places to eat, Local Tide serves fried Dover sole with salt and pepper wedge-style fries for $18. Finally, visit Tomo, helmed by James Beard-winning chef Brady Ishiwata Williams. This serves a Japanese-inspired seasonal menu featuring dishes like Japanese sweet potato for $22 and two pieces of sweet 'n' sticky glazed fried chicken for $26.
Boston
America's university capital, the home of Harvard, provides plenty of places for cash-strapped college kids to eat. Boston's bagels might not be as famous as New York's, but the cutesy-named Bagelsaurus is exceptional. The handmade bagels come in many varieties, such as sea salt, everything, black olive, and chocolate chip pretzel. Each costs $2.75 with options for spreads, like honey rosemary ($1.75). Alternatively, grab a BLT bagel for $11.75.
"Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" veteran Cutty's makes the ultimate college meal: sandwiches. The slow-roasted beef with cheddar on a black pepper brioche is only $13.99. Leaving Boston without eating clam chowder is practically a cardinal sin. So, head to the long-standing and celebrated Neptune Oysters, where the clam chowder with salt pork and thyme is $15. Stick around to eat the blue mussels with spicy 'nduja for $17.
You simply cannot have enough seafood in Boston, so drop by one of the multiple popular Row 34 locations. Try the Seaport spot housed in a 1908 renovated textile warehouse for smoked salmon or shrimp pimento with grilled bread at $15 apiece.
Milwaukee
Milwaukee may lack the college cool of Madison, but this city harbors a world-class art museum housed in an iconic architectural structure, and some of the nation's best affordable food. Let's start with one of the country's top-ranked restaurants: Birch. Midwestern flavors shine in the ricotta-filled pasta with corn and feta for $21. We also love the sound of the spaghetti with anchovy and smoked habanada for $19.
The top-rated Swingin' Door Exchange offers peak saloon vibes with classics like the roasted Angus beef sandwich with au jus for $18. Milwaukee sits on the third-largest of the Great Lakes, so seafood is always a good bet, too. Turn to the beloved St. Paul Fishing Company for freshly shucked $3 oyster shooters, fried clam strips for less than $13, and a sandwich with fried walleye for $14.95. A salad is always a great way to round out a meal, and here the mixed greens are less than $8.
Madison
About that cool college sibling, Madison is Wisconsin's other affordable foodie destination. We love this college town lying on an isthmus between Lake Mendota and Lake Monona, which makes for coziness around the whole city. Mint Mark is a produce-centered eatery with a highly-rated menu that includes the Friday lunch offering, with dishes such as a house-made pastrami sandwich with Italian bean soup ($18) and malted chocolate brownie ($5).
Head to James Beard semifinalist Ahan for the Asian fare like red curry udon noodles with chicken or tofu for $18. Equally popular is The Mediterranean Joint, where the chicken shawarma plate is $17.99 including rice, bread, and salad. Add Greek fries with feta for $5.99 and Dubai-style pistachio cheesecake for $8.49.
Head to The Old Fashioned for award-winning beer-battered cheese curds, a Wisconsin delicacy, as a starter for $10.95. Then order pork schnitzel or chicken fried steak, each for less than $20. The James Beard-nominated Osteria Papavero has great weekday lunch specials, such as beef and pork ragu bolognese for $12.
Wilmington
Head to Wilmington, Delaware, for great, affordable eats, with the city placing second for affordability in WalletHub's ranking of American foodie cities. Start at the James Beard-nominated Bardea, where artisan pizza is $20. Or try some of the pasta dishes, such as the duck genovese and foie gras ravioli, each for $23 to $25. The lamb neck with gooseberry and labneh is only $20.
Head to the Charcoal Pit, which is iconic for a reason. This is a 1950s-style diner that was actually founded in the '50s. Order the 4-ounce Angus beef burger special with fries for just $9.25. Pair it with a classic handspun shake for $6.75.
Food halls are often a good bet for affordable eating, since there are plenty of vendors offering small plates. The Chancery Market serves a diverse array of bites, from Indian street food to Korean fried chicken. A chicken tikka bowl at the Indian-inspired Kati Roll Wala is $12.99. So take in the history and the food at this historic American city.
Cincinnati
The first thing you need to know about Cincinnati is that this is a beer town, famous for hosting one of the largest Oktoberfest celebrations outside of Munich, Germany. So, gastropubs are a must. Go to the popular Crown Republic for good beer and creative small plates like the smoked wings with Moroccan dry rub and blueberry barbecue with Parmesan dip, and beet tartare with cashew labneh (both $16). Another well-reviewed gastropub is British-inspired Nicholson's, where a full serving of lamb and beef shepherd's pie is $19 and the classic pub beef burger is $14.50.
A top 20 affordable city, according to WalletHub, Cincinnati is famous for its chili. The place to try it is at Skyline Chili, one of the country's great regional fast food chains, where the less-than-$9 chili is served over spaghetti and topped with a mountain of cheddar. Try the popular chili and cheese hot dog for about $4.
Another Cincinnati specialty is the German-inspired sausage and grain mixture, goetta. We've heard that one of the best spots to try it is Izzy's, which has been making Reuben sandwiches in the Queen City since 1901. Get the goetta Reuben for $13.49.
El Paso
Visit America's most bilingual city for some of the nation's tastiest, most affordable eats. Unsurprisingly, Mexican-inspired food is common and great in this border city. Head to the James Beard semifinalist Elemi for elevated tacos, which range in price from $6 to $13 for two, such as one with cremini mushrooms, grilled eggplant, and avocado, Oaxacan black beans, and caramelized quesillo.
The L & J Cafe has been around since 1927 and is a local institution. This is where you should start your day with breakfast, which is served until noon. Order the minced ground beef picadillo, which comes with eggs, hash browns, beans, and a tortilla for $10.99. For a sunny, popular spot, head to the charming Amar, where plants and bamboo-braided lamps hang from the ceiling. The Peruvian-Mexican menu's most sought-after dishes include shrimp and cheese empanadas and elotes with spicy, creamy sauce for $12 and $8, respectively.
Methodology
Choosing America's most affordable food cities required turning to the experts. We sourced a couple of different surveys of the cost of dining out in cities, big and small, across the country, relative to local income. We supplemented this survey with our own reviews of menus at popular and distinguished spots to really answer the question of whether one can not just eat, but eat well in these cities as a tourist, too.
Any American city is affordable if you stick to fast food, but there are a good number of places where even some Michelin-starred or recommended places are affordable. In some cities, even restaurants ranked among the best in the nation and helmed by award-winning chefs are affordable, at least relative to local incomes.
Between surveys on affordability and our own double-checking with a host of menus at top-rated spots, we could complement the surveys with detailed evidence to demonstrate that the cities on this list are indeed home to affordable dining destinations in the country for locals and visitors.