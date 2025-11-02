The 13 Most Affordable Cities In The US For Dining Out

Dining out can get expensive. The post-COVID years have seen restaurants raise prices due to higher ingredient costs. When restaurants get more expensive, people feel less adventurous about trying out new restaurants, preferring to spend money at tried-and-true spots. But trying new places is one of the best parts of dining out. This is why cities where dining out is affordable are so much fun. Fortunately, affordable cities span the entire country.

Affordability, of course, has a subjective, even nebulous texture. For this survey, we have relied on two overlapping 2025 studies by Chef's Pencil and WalletHub judging affordability relative to the average income. That means what is affordable in one city may not be in another. For instance, according to one of the surveys, what is an affordable meal in Bern, Switzerland, at $59, would be equivalent to a $43 meal in Denver, since in both places it would cost 0.8% of the average income. The baseline for this study is what is affordable based on the local income.

But we want this review to be useful for travelers, too. So we have sought to supplement the baseline with our review of some of the better places to eat to gauge if it is affordable by nationwide standards, and thus for tourists. (Note that all cited menu prices below are correct as of writing but are subject to change.) We're judging affordability here based on our accumulated experience, for this and other articles, reviewing menus across the country.