Look For This Telltale Sign That A Mexican Restaurant Is Serving Up Traditional Comida

Authentic Mexican cuisine is about more than just food; it's an experience that dives into Mexico's culture and brings history to life with techniques honed by generations. Some dishes are quick and easy to throw together — the shredded chicken street tacos you see on almost every Mexican restaurant menu can be made in 30 minutes or less. Other meals require multi-step preparation and longer cooking times, and it's those labor-intensive dishes you should look for when judging how traditional the food at a Mexican restaurant really is.

Slow-cooked, complex dishes take more effort, care, and knowledge to prepare — and that attention to detail is what makes authentic Mexican comida so incredible. In an exclusive interview with The Takeout, Laurence Cohen, corporate brand chef at Thompson Restaurants, including Austin Grill in Potomac Falls, Virginia, used the example of al pastor as a menu item that could signify the staff at a Mexican restaurant really cares about traditional cooking.

Dishes like carnitas and birria that require long cooking times are also Mexican restaurant green flags. "When we braise meats, it's a two- to four-hour process and takes finesse and patience to get it right consistently, which is a great indicator of care and thoughtfulness!" Cohen explained.