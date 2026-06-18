The Old-School Italian Restaurant Where Anthony Bourdain Had 'Completely Awesome' Ravioli

Anthony Bourdain was famous for his adventurous appetite, and he spent much of his globetrotting television career sampling the kinds of innovative and surprising dishes that would make most picky eaters squirm. However, the beloved chef certainly wasn't above crowd-pleasing favorites, such as a comforting cheese-stuffed pasta in a classic Italian restaurant. In Season 8 of "Parts Unknown," Bourdain traveled to Rome where he made a pit stop at Osteria dal 1931. This old-school neighborhood osteria (which is not the same as a trattoria) has been slinging traditional Roman cuisine in the city's Gianicolense quarter since 1931 (as the name suggests). The cozy spot is complete with homey wooden furniture, checkered tablecloths, and vintage black-and-white portraits adorning the walls.

Bourdain eschewed his favorite pasta dish, which is a cheesy classic, and instead opted for the ravioli burro e salvia, aka ravioli with butter and sage. The gorgeous dish of homemade pasta is generously adorned with a buttery sauce and stuffed with a fluffy, cheesy, herb-flecked filling; all of which speaks for itself. In classic Bourdain style, the chef put the sentiment into his own words, saying, "That's beautiful. Oh man, that's so completely awesome."