The Old-School Italian Restaurant Where Anthony Bourdain Had 'Completely Awesome' Ravioli
Anthony Bourdain was famous for his adventurous appetite, and he spent much of his globetrotting television career sampling the kinds of innovative and surprising dishes that would make most picky eaters squirm. However, the beloved chef certainly wasn't above crowd-pleasing favorites, such as a comforting cheese-stuffed pasta in a classic Italian restaurant. In Season 8 of "Parts Unknown," Bourdain traveled to Rome where he made a pit stop at Osteria dal 1931. This old-school neighborhood osteria (which is not the same as a trattoria) has been slinging traditional Roman cuisine in the city's Gianicolense quarter since 1931 (as the name suggests). The cozy spot is complete with homey wooden furniture, checkered tablecloths, and vintage black-and-white portraits adorning the walls.
Bourdain eschewed his favorite pasta dish, which is a cheesy classic, and instead opted for the ravioli burro e salvia, aka ravioli with butter and sage. The gorgeous dish of homemade pasta is generously adorned with a buttery sauce and stuffed with a fluffy, cheesy, herb-flecked filling; all of which speaks for itself. In classic Bourdain style, the chef put the sentiment into his own words, saying, "That's beautiful. Oh man, that's so completely awesome."
Everything Anthony Bourdain ate at Osteria dal 1931
Of course, Anthony Bourdain didn't just enjoy a delectable plate of herbaceous, cheese-stuffed ravioli at Osteria dal 1931. Throughout his career, the globetrotting chef was famous for his "when in Rome, do as the Romans do" attitude, and he put it into practice in the Eternal City. Bourdain navigated the menu like a true Italian and started his meal with antipasti. Specifically, he enjoyed a mouthwatering plate of olive oil-drenched carciofi alla Romana, one of the regional Italian dishes you need to try. The flavor-packed marinated artichokes served on a bed of freshly sliced prosciutto understandably inspired the celebrity chef to declare, "I love this place."
If all this Italian cuisine talk has you daydreaming about booking a flight and embarking on your own culinary tour of Rome, you're in luck. At the time of writing, Osteria dal 1931 still serves that same Bourdain-approved butter and sage ravioli, and it costs just €13. No matter where you're dining in the "Bel Paese," make sure to avoid this cardinal sin while ordering at restaurants in Italy.