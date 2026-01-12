Don't Commit This Cardinal Sin Of Food Ordering At A Restaurant In Italy

Do you remember that episode of "The Sopranos" where the main characters go to Italy to reconnect with their heritage, only to find that they're a bunch of hopelessly adrift Americans who can barely order pasta without making a fool of themselves? We're sure you, our esteemed reader, carry yourself with more grace than "Paulie Walnuts," but it's true that some customs and rituals of Italian-American restaurants really aren't a thing back in the old country. For example, Italians don't dip their bread in oil before a meal, but that's not all. Few — unless you're a tourist — order pasta as a side dish, either.

We talked to Melissa Mastrianni-Oleary, the recipe writer behind Keeping It Simple Italian, and she told us that ordering pasta as a side in Italy is seen as, if not a total faux pas, then definitely somewhat strange. "In Italy, food is not mixed on one plate," she said. "Pasta is a primi (first course) because it is meant to be good enough to eat on its own, without mixing it with other food." In general, Italians treat dining as a slow, leisurely experience, which means there's plenty of time to enjoy your pasta as a course in its own right — not presented as a side for you to quickly shovel down.