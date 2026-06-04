Review: Barbie's Pink Themed Dunkin' Drinks Bring Nightmares To The Dreamhouse

Dunkin' recently launched a line of Refreshers, which come in the form of on-the-go powder sticks. First up for the Barbie drink taste test is the Ultimate Pink Daydream Refresher. Rumor has it that there is supposed to be a touch of pineapple flavor, but I couldn't find it anywhere in the drink. It's a sweet sip, but not off-the-rails sweet.

Dunkin' uses oatmilk for this pink drink. I'm fine with oatmilk as a swap, but maybe not for the Ultimate Pink Daydream Refresher. The pink liquid separates in a way that makes the drink look broken. It's topped off with the Strawberry Cold Foam, the signature Barbie influence on all of the drinks with pink elements. Is it smooth and creamy? Yes. However, it's not such a compliment.

In trying to put my finger on what the Ultimate Pink Daydream Refresher reminds me of, it finally came to me mid-sip. You know the throwback school cafeteria strawberry milk they sometimes had in the lunch line? It's exactly like that, though it's not Dunkin's first milk-related failure either. I would have thought more highly of the drink if it had at least captured the delightful essence of Korean-style strawberry milk, which has been popping up all over social media. There was nothing refreshing about this Barbie drink, unless you consider chugging pink milk refreshing.