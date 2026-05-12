Dunkin's New At-Home Powdered Drink Mixes — The Good, The Bad, And The One That Tastes Like Cough Syrup

Refreshers appear to be all the rage. Just sit outside some of the bigger coffee chains and watch the parade of colorful beverages exiting the doors. Dunkin' has been offering a line of Refreshers on its menu for some time. I can tell you first hand that they are super popular with the tweens and teens. If you walk around anywhere teenagers congregate, you will witness a sea of Refreshers in their hands and their cell phones in the other, taking selfies for SnapChat while they all sip different variations. The fruit forward beverages have made a mark, and also offer non-coffee options to those who aren't into a cup of Joe from their favorite coffee chain.

Clearly, Refreshers are having a moment, and Dunkin' just made them even cooler (pun intended). Starting May 12, you can have a Dunkin' Refresher literally any time, anywhere. That's right: Dunkin' just took four Refreshers and made them an on-the-go sensation. The Refreshers come in individually portioned portable drink sticks you can easily throw in your purse or pocket and add to a bottle of water whenever you please.

With flavors like Strawberry Dragonfruit Lemonade, Mango Pineapple, Kiwi Watermelon, and Peach Passion Fruit Lemonade, Dunkin' is starting a Refresher revolution with its new zero sugar drink mix sticks just in time for summer. If you load your beach bag with Dunkin' Refreshers Drink Mix Sticks, you'll have crisp, cool, caffeinated beverages on demand.