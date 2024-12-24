Decaffeinated And Caffeine Free Teas Are Not The Same

People tend to confuse decaffeinated and caffeine-free teas, but knowing the distinction between the two is important if you want to know how to select the perfect brew. Caffeine-free teas like chamomile and rooibos are made from botanicals that don't contain caffeine. They are completely stimulant-free, making them ideal for people who are sensitive to caffeine or cutting out caffeine from their diet.

On the other hand, decaffeinated tea is usually made from traditional tea leaves like black, green, or oolong varieties. These teas go through a careful decaffeination process created to remove most of their caffeine content while keeping the flavor and other beneficial attributes of the original leaves. Carbon dioxide extraction and solvent extraction are two of the most common methods for decaffeination. Regardless of the technique used, decaffeination reduces the levels of caffeine in the leaves, but some traces of caffeine still remain.