Decaffeinated And Caffeine Free Teas Are Not The Same
People tend to confuse decaffeinated and caffeine-free teas, but knowing the distinction between the two is important if you want to know how to select the perfect brew. Caffeine-free teas like chamomile and rooibos are made from botanicals that don't contain caffeine. They are completely stimulant-free, making them ideal for people who are sensitive to caffeine or cutting out caffeine from their diet.
On the other hand, decaffeinated tea is usually made from traditional tea leaves like black, green, or oolong varieties. These teas go through a careful decaffeination process created to remove most of their caffeine content while keeping the flavor and other beneficial attributes of the original leaves. Carbon dioxide extraction and solvent extraction are two of the most common methods for decaffeination. Regardless of the technique used, decaffeination reduces the levels of caffeine in the leaves, but some traces of caffeine still remain.
Clearing up caffeination myths
A popular misconception is the idea of "home decaffeination" where people believe they can rinse tea leaves with hot water to remove the caffeine content in them. However, it would necessary to steep the tea for 10-15 minutes, to replicate the same results as in the professional decaffeination process — a short soak in water only extracts a small percentage of the caffeine from tea.
Another myth is that white and green tea naturally have less caffeine than black tea. However, a study in the Journal of Analytical Toxicology found no correlation between the variety of tea tested and caffeine content.
The choice between caffeine-free and decaffeinated options ultimately boils down to personal preference. Caffeine-free teas are completely free from stimulants but don't typically taste like traditional tea, while decaffeinated teas provide drinkers with the flavor of classic black or green tea with a minimal amount of caffeine.