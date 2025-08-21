Review: Dunkin's Cereal N' Milk Latte Tastes Like Unlucky Charms

It's that time of year again, the part of late summer when the coffee chains start falling hard for fall. Dunkin' has done the pumpkin thing for ages — and will be doing so again this year — but there are also some brand new seasonal goodies coming to a Dunkin' near you. One of the new fall 2025 drinks is the Cereal N' Milk Latte, Dunkin's response to the trending cereal milk flavor for coffee. Intrigued, I headed to a nearby Dunkin' on the day of the latte's debut to find out if cereal milk was going to be Dunkin's it flavor this fall.

Dropping its fall menu in the last half of August might feel too soon for some, but considering that I walked to Dunkin' in the wind and rain, it's fair to say that autumn was in the air. The Cereal N' Milk Latte is available hot or iced, so I gave both a try. Today I found out that Dunkin's take on cereal milk is not my thing ... but perhaps it could be yours? Check out my full review here, plus all the details behind the Cereal N' Milk Latte's fall launch.