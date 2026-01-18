The 3 Ingredients You Need To Make Korean-Style Strawberry Milk
When I was in elementary school, on the rare occasion that I didn't have a packed meal and purchased school lunch, I opted for chocolate milk because, well, chocolate. The only exception was when a small stash of strawberry milk was available because it was pink, and I thought of it as a novelty. Nowadays, the three-ingredient Korean-style strawberry milk turns the powdered and syrup mix versions on their processed heads.
Made with just strawberries, sugar, and milk, the drink has become so popular in Korea that you can find it in some cafes, but it's so easy to make at home that you really don't need to get it outside. Obviously, the best time to make strawberry milk is when the berries are in season and at their sweetest. Of course, if you can't wait, you can use frozen strawberries.
To make this sweet, drinkable treat, clean and hull some strawberries. Crush them and mix with sugar; the ratio of sugar to strawberries is largely dependent on how sweet you want it. Let the mixture sit until you have a syrupy or jammy consistency, or heat the mixture in a saucepan to speed up the process. If you're using frozen berries, you don't have to defrost them and make a soggy mess — puree them in a blender with sugar. Place a couple of spoonfuls of the strawberry syrup in a glass, top with milk of any kind, and enjoy. You can add ice if you want your drink extra cold.
Make strawberry milk your own
It's a good idea to make a batch of the strawberry mixture and keep it in your fridge so you'll be able to mix up a glass of this milk quickly at any time. It's also a recipe where you can put your own personal touch on the ingredients. For example, you can add some vanilla extract or vanilla bean paste for extra depth of flavor, plus a touch of heavy cream to make the drink extra rich. Or, turn some cream into a strawberry cold foam to go on top. If you want to play around with flavors, consider matcha or pistachio cold foam, or adding a touch of rose water (it's easy to make your own) to the milk. If you prefer a lighter version, use skim or plant-based milk.
Instead of using plain ice cubes, which can melt and dilute your drink, plan ahead and make some strawberry ice cubes. Another idea is placing some strawberry-flavored boba pearls at the bottom for an interesting texture. Chopped strawberries or dehydrated strawberries can go right on top before serving. For the quickest strawberry milk, simply use a spoonful of prepared strawberry jam or strawberry rhubarb jam instead of making your own syrup. Finally, don't stop at strawberry milk; try any fruit that is sweet and in season, like peaches, raspberries, and nectarines.