The 3 Ingredients You Need To Make Korean-Style Strawberry Milk

When I was in elementary school, on the rare occasion that I didn't have a packed meal and purchased school lunch, I opted for chocolate milk because, well, chocolate. The only exception was when a small stash of strawberry milk was available because it was pink, and I thought of it as a novelty. Nowadays, the three-ingredient Korean-style strawberry milk turns the powdered and syrup mix versions on their processed heads.

Made with just strawberries, sugar, and milk, the drink has become so popular in Korea that you can find it in some cafes, but it's so easy to make at home that you really don't need to get it outside. Obviously, the best time to make strawberry milk is when the berries are in season and at their sweetest. Of course, if you can't wait, you can use frozen strawberries.

To make this sweet, drinkable treat, clean and hull some strawberries. Crush them and mix with sugar; the ratio of sugar to strawberries is largely dependent on how sweet you want it. Let the mixture sit until you have a syrupy or jammy consistency, or heat the mixture in a saucepan to speed up the process. If you're using frozen berries, you don't have to defrost them and make a soggy mess — puree them in a blender with sugar. Place a couple of spoonfuls of the strawberry syrup in a glass, top with milk of any kind, and enjoy. You can add ice if you want your drink extra cold.