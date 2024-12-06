How To Make Your Own Rose Water

Have you ever seen a beautiful bouquet of red and pink roses sitting on the kitchen counter and wondered if it could be used for more than just a pretty decoration? It can be, so long as it's not a bouquet you picked up at the grocery store. It's unbelievably simple to use organic roses to make homemade rose water, an ingredient that is not only good for skin care but also a delightful addition to a variety of recipes. Before you turn your nose (and taste buds) up at the idea of ingesting a flower, keep in mind that Rose Pouchong tea was a favorite of royals like Princess Diana!

To make rose water for culinary or skin care purposes, it's best to follow the distillation method as the essential oil method yields a result that is great for topical purposes but cannot be ingested. Not only is fresh rose water delicious, but it's also full of antioxidants and has been known to help improve digestion, headaches, sore throats, and much more. Topically, it can be used as a facial or body spray, a hair spray, and an anti-inflammatory for puffy or tired eyes. This romantic flower has been used in recipes for generations, from candies to cocktails and everything in between, and with a few simple steps, you can create a batch that lasts for months.