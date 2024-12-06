How To Make Your Own Rose Water
Have you ever seen a beautiful bouquet of red and pink roses sitting on the kitchen counter and wondered if it could be used for more than just a pretty decoration? It can be, so long as it's not a bouquet you picked up at the grocery store. It's unbelievably simple to use organic roses to make homemade rose water, an ingredient that is not only good for skin care but also a delightful addition to a variety of recipes. Before you turn your nose (and taste buds) up at the idea of ingesting a flower, keep in mind that Rose Pouchong tea was a favorite of royals like Princess Diana!
To make rose water for culinary or skin care purposes, it's best to follow the distillation method as the essential oil method yields a result that is great for topical purposes but cannot be ingested. Not only is fresh rose water delicious, but it's also full of antioxidants and has been known to help improve digestion, headaches, sore throats, and much more. Topically, it can be used as a facial or body spray, a hair spray, and an anti-inflammatory for puffy or tired eyes. This romantic flower has been used in recipes for generations, from candies to cocktails and everything in between, and with a few simple steps, you can create a batch that lasts for months.
From petals to plates, making rose water and using it in the kitchen
For the distillation method, place a wide pot on the stovetop and rest a smaller bowl or mug inside, filling up the area around the mug with clean, organic rose petals. Add distilled water to the rose petals until they're fully submerged and place a second dish on top of the mug, as this is where the completed rose water will collect. Place the lid upside down on the pot (making sure to plug the ventilation hole beforehand) and heat the concoction until a small simmer begins. Then, begin spooning ice cubes onto the upside-down lid, allowing the steam accumulating on the lid to transform back into liquid and siphon into the small bowl. Continue pouring ice onto the lid until the small bowl inside is full, then turn off the heat, allow the mixture to cool, and your fresh rose water is complete.
Rose water makes a lovely floral accompaniment to many cocktails and mocktails, such as a rose mojito, a rosy sangria, or a rosewater gin fizz. Rosewater can also be used in lemonades or sodas, like the outlandish botanical creations from Fentimans. It's popular in desserts around the world, like sweet baklava with rosewater, rose-flavored Turkish delights, rosewater macarons, and even rose and vanilla cronuts. Rose water can be used in coffee syrups, yogurts, jams, ice cream, you name it. With so many uses, rose water proves that roses aren't just for beauty –- they're endlessly versatile both in the kitchen and in the skincare department.