It's Super Simple To Make Strawberry Milk At Home
Strawberry milk is something that many of us probably sipped on when growing up, whether it was at the school cafeteria or at home. It was hard to resist this sweet, bright pink drink. But growing up means realizing that most store-bought strawberry milks contain little to no real strawberries and have an overpoweringly artificial taste — which might inspire you to make your own. And guess what, it's simpler than you'd think.
The first step to making homemade strawberry milk is making a syrup by bringing sliced strawberries, water, and sugar to a boil. Once your mixture is reduced and strained using a fine mesh strainer, you've just made your very own strawberry syrup. Then all that's left is adding in a few spoonfuls into your cold milk before stirring well — of course, feel free to adjust the amount of syrup according to your taste. And if you really want that nostalgic vibrant pink color, add in a few drops of food coloring.
Tips for success
You can use frozen or fresh strawberries, just make sure they're sliced and have their stems removed (don't throw the tops of the fruit away, though, because you can use them in different recipes). If you're using frozen, no need to defrost them first, they'll cook down quickly either way. Whole milk is the best kind of milk to use for this recipe, because it'll give your strawberry drink a richer taste and texture. Both your syrup and milk should be cold before serving — it goes without saying nobody wants lukewarm strawberry milk.
Achieving an ultra smooth texture will require a fine mesh strainer, but most strainers will get the job done if you're not fussed about a few strawberry pieces. For an extra flavor boost, add some vanilla extract to your syrup while it's warm to enhance the fruit's sweetness. Or if you want to balance out the flavors, add a pinch of salt while the syrup is still cooking. The best part is, any leftover strawberry syrup can be drizzled over your morning pancakes, waffles, or other sweet treats. With just a few simple steps, you'll have a strawberry milk that's nostalgic, sweet, and actually tastes like strawberries.