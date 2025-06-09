It's Super Simple To Make Strawberry Milk At Home

Strawberry milk is something that many of us probably sipped on when growing up, whether it was at the school cafeteria or at home. It was hard to resist this sweet, bright pink drink. But growing up means realizing that most store-bought strawberry milks contain little to no real strawberries and have an overpoweringly artificial taste — which might inspire you to make your own. And guess what, it's simpler than you'd think.

The first step to making homemade strawberry milk is making a syrup by bringing sliced strawberries, water, and sugar to a boil. Once your mixture is reduced and strained using a fine mesh strainer, you've just made your very own strawberry syrup. Then all that's left is adding in a few spoonfuls into your cold milk before stirring well — of course, feel free to adjust the amount of syrup according to your taste. And if you really want that nostalgic vibrant pink color, add in a few drops of food coloring.