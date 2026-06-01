Olive Garden's Calabrian Chili Menu Is Tasty Enough To Make Your Italian Nonna A Fan

In the summer of 2025, I visited Olive Garden to sample the newest dish that combined steak, shrimp, and bucatini noodles, all wrapped up in a Calabrian sauce. The dish offered a little bit of spice without being overwhelming, and it quickly became a family favorite. At the time, I thought the dish was so tasty, it might just stick around the menu, and the visit also offered something of a gateway back to one of my favorite childhood restaurants, one of the all-star chains of the '90s. Now, in the summer of 2026, I've been invited back to try the newest additions to the Calabrian spice menu. This time, the selections included rigatoni pasta and a surprising addition to the appetizer menu.

Calabrian sauce, though a little bit zesty, is far from what I would consider spicy. It has a little bit of heat, but it's easily tempered with a few sips of your beverage of choice. Unless you are completely unable to handle spicy foods, the Calabrian sauce shouldn't put up much of a tussle. Simply put, this Italian alternative is a tasty substitute for chile flakes. Find out if my taste test reveals these newest menu additions warrant a visit to the Italian chain.